Iran has accelerated enrichment of uranium: IAEA

2019/06/10 | 21:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran has followed through on a threat to accelerate itsproduction of enriched uranium, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said onMonday, departing from his usual guarded language to say he was worried aboutincreasing tension.Recent weeks have seen US-Iranian confrontation sharplyincrease, a year after Washington abandoned an agreement between Iran and worldpowers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting ofinternational financial sanctions.Washington tightened sanctions from the start of May,ordering all countries and companies to halt all imports of Iranian oil or bebanished from the global financial system.It has also begun discussing military confrontation,dispatching extra troops to the region to counter what it describes as Iranianthreats.Iran has responded with a threat to increase its enrichmentof uranium, saying it was up to Europeans who still support the nuclear deal tosave it by finding ways to ensure Tehran receives the economic benefits it waspromised.IAEA chief Yukiya Amano, whose agency is responsible formonitoring Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal, said Iran was nowproducing more enriched uranium than before, but it was not clear when it mightreach stockpile limits set in the pact.“Yes, (the) production rate is increasing,” he told a newsconference when asked if enriched uranium production had accelerated since theagency’s last quarterly report, which found Iran compliant with the nucleardeal as of May 20. He declined to say how much it had increased by.Iran said last month it was still abiding by the deal butwould quadruple its production of enriched uranium – a move that could take itout of compliance if stockpiles rise too far. It demanded European countries domore to shield it from sanctions.On Monday, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas became themost senior Western official to visit Iran since the new war of words eruptedlast month between Washington and Tehran.“The situation in the region here is highly explosive andextremely serious,” Maas told a news conference alongside Iran’s ForeignMinister Mohammad Javad Zarif. “A dangerous escalation of existing tensions canalso lead to a military escalation.”Zarif blamed the United States for the escalation.“Reducing tension is only possible through stopping theeconomic war by America,” he said. “Those who wage such wars cannot expect toremain safe.”Zarif said talks with Maas were “frank and serious”. But headded: “Tehran will cooperate with EU signatories of the deal to save it.”REDUCE TENSIONS THROUGH DIALOGUEIAEA chief Amano said he was “worried about increasingtensions over the Iranian nuclear issue”. He hoped “that ways can be found toreduce the current tensions through dialogue. It is essential that Iran fullyimplements its nuclear-related commitments” under the deal.Washington’s European allies opposed its decision last yearto abandon the nuclear deal. They have promised to help Iran find other ways totrade, though with no success so far. All major European companies that hadannounced plans to invest in Iran have since called them off for fear of USpunishment.Iran says the Europeans have not done enough to provide itwith alternative ways to trade. Maas acknowledged limits to how much help theEuropean countries can provide.“We want to fulfill our obligations,” Maas said during hisjoint news conference with Zarif. “We cannot work miracles, but we will try toavert a failure” of the nuclear deal.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: “Sofar, we have not seen practical and tangible steps from the Europeans toguarantee Iran’s interests.”France, Britain and Germany have set up a special-purposevehicle called INSTEX, designed to allow payments to Iran that would legallybypass sanctions. It has yet to be launched.“This is an instrument of a new kind, so it’s notstraightforward to operationalize it,” Maas told reporters. “But all the formalrequirements are in place now, and so I’m assuming we’ll be ready to use it inthe foreseeable future.”Washington has denounced the European plans. Diplomats saythe system is unlikely to have much impact on commercial trade with Iran butcould be used for humanitarian transactions that are permitted under USsanctions.Washington says the nuclear deal should be expanded to coverother issues including Iran’s missile program and its role in wars in theregion. European countries say they share those concerns, although they arguethat it would be harder to address them without the nuclear deal in place.Iran strongly opposes any effort to expand negotiations tocover other issues. Mousavi said as much: “The EU is not in a position toquestion Iran’s issues beyond the nuclear deal.”