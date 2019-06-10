Iran has accelerated enrichment of uranium: IAEA

2019/06/10 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has followed through on a threat to accelerate its
production of enriched uranium, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said on
Monday, departing from his usual guarded language to say he was worried about
increasing tension.Recent weeks have seen US-Iranian confrontation sharply
increase, a year after Washington abandoned an agreement between Iran and world
powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of
international financial sanctions.Washington tightened sanctions from the start of May,
ordering all countries and companies to halt all imports of Iranian oil or be
banished from the global financial system.It has also begun discussing military confrontation,
dispatching extra troops to the region to counter what it describes as Iranian
threats.Iran has responded with a threat to increase its enrichment
of uranium, saying it was up to Europeans who still support the nuclear deal to
save it by finding ways to ensure Tehran receives the economic benefits it was
promised.IAEA chief Yukiya Amano, whose agency is responsible for
monitoring Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal, said Iran was now
producing more enriched uranium than before, but it was not clear when it might
reach stockpile limits set in the pact.“Yes, (the) production rate is increasing,” he told a news
conference when asked if enriched uranium production had accelerated since the
agency’s last quarterly report, which found Iran compliant with the nuclear
deal as of May 20. He declined to say how much it had increased by.Iran said last month it was still abiding by the deal but
would quadruple its production of enriched uranium – a move that could take it
out of compliance if stockpiles rise too far. It demanded European countries do
more to shield it from sanctions.On Monday, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas became the
most senior Western official to visit Iran since the new war of words erupted
last month between Washington and Tehran.“The situation in the region here is highly explosive and
extremely serious,” Maas told a news conference alongside Iran’s Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. “A dangerous escalation of existing tensions can
also lead to a military escalation.”Zarif blamed the United States for the escalation.“Reducing tension is only possible through stopping the
economic war by America,” he said. “Those who wage such wars cannot expect to
remain safe.”Zarif said talks with Maas were “frank and serious”. But he
added: “Tehran will cooperate with EU signatories of the deal to save it.”REDUCE TENSIONS THROUGH DIALOGUEIAEA chief Amano said he was “worried about increasing
tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue”. He hoped “that ways can be found to
reduce the current tensions through dialogue. It is essential that Iran fully
implements its nuclear-related commitments” under the deal.Washington’s European allies opposed its decision last year
to abandon the nuclear deal. They have promised to help Iran find other ways to
trade, though with no success so far. All major European companies that had
announced plans to invest in Iran have since called them off for fear of US
punishment.Iran says the Europeans have not done enough to provide it
with alternative ways to trade. Maas acknowledged limits to how much help the
European countries can provide.“We want to fulfill our obligations,” Maas said during his
joint news conference with Zarif. “We cannot work miracles, but we will try to
avert a failure” of the nuclear deal.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: “So
far, we have not seen practical and tangible steps from the Europeans to
guarantee Iran’s interests.”France, Britain and Germany have set up a special-purpose
vehicle called INSTEX, designed to allow payments to Iran that would legally
bypass sanctions. It has yet to be launched.“This is an instrument of a new kind, so it’s not
straightforward to operationalize it,” Maas told reporters. “But all the formal
requirements are in place now, and so I’m assuming we’ll be ready to use it in
the foreseeable future.”Washington has denounced the European plans. Diplomats say
the system is unlikely to have much impact on commercial trade with Iran but
could be used for humanitarian transactions that are permitted under US
sanctions.Washington says the nuclear deal should be expanded to cover
other issues including Iran’s missile program and its role in wars in the
region. European countries say they share those concerns, although they argue
that it would be harder to address them without the nuclear deal in place.Iran strongly opposes any effort to expand negotiations to
cover other issues. Mousavi said as much: “The EU is not in a position to
question Iran’s issues beyond the nuclear deal.”
production of enriched uranium, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said on
Monday, departing from his usual guarded language to say he was worried about
increasing tension.Recent weeks have seen US-Iranian confrontation sharply
increase, a year after Washington abandoned an agreement between Iran and world
powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of
international financial sanctions.Washington tightened sanctions from the start of May,
ordering all countries and companies to halt all imports of Iranian oil or be
banished from the global financial system.It has also begun discussing military confrontation,
dispatching extra troops to the region to counter what it describes as Iranian
threats.Iran has responded with a threat to increase its enrichment
of uranium, saying it was up to Europeans who still support the nuclear deal to
save it by finding ways to ensure Tehran receives the economic benefits it was
promised.IAEA chief Yukiya Amano, whose agency is responsible for
monitoring Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal, said Iran was now
producing more enriched uranium than before, but it was not clear when it might
reach stockpile limits set in the pact.“Yes, (the) production rate is increasing,” he told a news
conference when asked if enriched uranium production had accelerated since the
agency’s last quarterly report, which found Iran compliant with the nuclear
deal as of May 20. He declined to say how much it had increased by.Iran said last month it was still abiding by the deal but
would quadruple its production of enriched uranium – a move that could take it
out of compliance if stockpiles rise too far. It demanded European countries do
more to shield it from sanctions.On Monday, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas became the
most senior Western official to visit Iran since the new war of words erupted
last month between Washington and Tehran.“The situation in the region here is highly explosive and
extremely serious,” Maas told a news conference alongside Iran’s Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. “A dangerous escalation of existing tensions can
also lead to a military escalation.”Zarif blamed the United States for the escalation.“Reducing tension is only possible through stopping the
economic war by America,” he said. “Those who wage such wars cannot expect to
remain safe.”Zarif said talks with Maas were “frank and serious”. But he
added: “Tehran will cooperate with EU signatories of the deal to save it.”REDUCE TENSIONS THROUGH DIALOGUEIAEA chief Amano said he was “worried about increasing
tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue”. He hoped “that ways can be found to
reduce the current tensions through dialogue. It is essential that Iran fully
implements its nuclear-related commitments” under the deal.Washington’s European allies opposed its decision last year
to abandon the nuclear deal. They have promised to help Iran find other ways to
trade, though with no success so far. All major European companies that had
announced plans to invest in Iran have since called them off for fear of US
punishment.Iran says the Europeans have not done enough to provide it
with alternative ways to trade. Maas acknowledged limits to how much help the
European countries can provide.“We want to fulfill our obligations,” Maas said during his
joint news conference with Zarif. “We cannot work miracles, but we will try to
avert a failure” of the nuclear deal.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: “So
far, we have not seen practical and tangible steps from the Europeans to
guarantee Iran’s interests.”France, Britain and Germany have set up a special-purpose
vehicle called INSTEX, designed to allow payments to Iran that would legally
bypass sanctions. It has yet to be launched.“This is an instrument of a new kind, so it’s not
straightforward to operationalize it,” Maas told reporters. “But all the formal
requirements are in place now, and so I’m assuming we’ll be ready to use it in
the foreseeable future.”Washington has denounced the European plans. Diplomats say
the system is unlikely to have much impact on commercial trade with Iran but
could be used for humanitarian transactions that are permitted under US
sanctions.Washington says the nuclear deal should be expanded to cover
other issues including Iran’s missile program and its role in wars in the
region. European countries say they share those concerns, although they argue
that it would be harder to address them without the nuclear deal in place.Iran strongly opposes any effort to expand negotiations to
cover other issues. Mousavi said as much: “The EU is not in a position to
question Iran’s issues beyond the nuclear deal.”