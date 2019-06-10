عربي | كوردى


Iran has accelerated enrichment of uranium: IAEA
2019/06/10 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has followed through on a threat to accelerate its

production of enriched uranium, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said on

Monday, departing from his usual guarded language to say he was worried about

increasing tension.Recent weeks have seen US-Iranian confrontation sharply

increase, a year after Washington abandoned an agreement between Iran and world

powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of

international financial sanctions.Washington tightened sanctions from the start of May,

ordering all countries and companies to halt all imports of Iranian oil or be

banished from the global financial system.It has also begun discussing military confrontation,

dispatching extra troops to the region to counter what it describes as Iranian

threats.Iran has responded with a threat to increase its enrichment

of uranium, saying it was up to Europeans who still support the nuclear deal to

save it by finding ways to ensure Tehran receives the economic benefits it was

promised.IAEA chief Yukiya Amano, whose agency is responsible for

monitoring Iranian compliance with the nuclear deal, said Iran was now

producing more enriched uranium than before, but it was not clear when it might

reach stockpile limits set in the pact.“Yes, (the) production rate is increasing,” he told a news

conference when asked if enriched uranium production had accelerated since the

agency’s last quarterly report, which found Iran compliant with the nuclear

deal as of May 20. He declined to say how much it had increased by.Iran said last month it was still abiding by the deal but

would quadruple its production of enriched uranium – a move that could take it

out of compliance if stockpiles rise too far. It demanded European countries do

more to shield it from sanctions.On Monday, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas became the

most senior Western official to visit Iran since the new war of words erupted

last month between Washington and Tehran.“The situation in the region here is highly explosive and

extremely serious,” Maas told a news conference alongside Iran’s Foreign

Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. “A dangerous escalation of existing tensions can

also lead to a military escalation.”Zarif blamed the United States for the escalation.“Reducing tension is only possible through stopping the

economic war by America,” he said. “Those who wage such wars cannot expect to

remain safe.”Zarif said talks with Maas were “frank and serious”. But he

added: “Tehran will cooperate with EU signatories of the deal to save it.”REDUCE TENSIONS THROUGH DIALOGUEIAEA chief Amano said he was “worried about increasing

tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue”. He hoped “that ways can be found to

reduce the current tensions through dialogue. It is essential that Iran fully

implements its nuclear-related commitments” under the deal.Washington’s European allies opposed its decision last year

to abandon the nuclear deal. They have promised to help Iran find other ways to

trade, though with no success so far. All major European companies that had

announced plans to invest in Iran have since called them off for fear of US

punishment.Iran says the Europeans have not done enough to provide it

with alternative ways to trade. Maas acknowledged limits to how much help the

European countries can provide.“We want to fulfill our obligations,” Maas said during his

joint news conference with Zarif. “We cannot work miracles, but we will try to

avert a failure” of the nuclear deal.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: “So

far, we have not seen practical and tangible steps from the Europeans to

guarantee Iran’s interests.”France, Britain and Germany have set up a special-purpose

vehicle called INSTEX, designed to allow payments to Iran that would legally

bypass sanctions. It has yet to be launched.“This is an instrument of a new kind, so it’s not

straightforward to operationalize it,” Maas told reporters. “But all the formal

requirements are in place now, and so I’m assuming we’ll be ready to use it in

the foreseeable future.”Washington has denounced the European plans. Diplomats say

the system is unlikely to have much impact on commercial trade with Iran but

could be used for humanitarian transactions that are permitted under US

sanctions.Washington says the nuclear deal should be expanded to cover

other issues including Iran’s missile program and its role in wars in the

region. European countries say they share those concerns, although they argue

that it would be harder to address them without the nuclear deal in place.Iran strongly opposes any effort to expand negotiations to

cover other issues. Mousavi said as much: “The EU is not in a position to

question Iran’s issues beyond the nuclear deal.”



