Turkey prepared to aid reconstruction of Nineveh, says Turkish FM in meeting with Kurdish leader

2019/06/10 | 22:50























Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during a meeting with senior Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on June 10, 2019. (Photo: Barzani’s Office)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met with senior Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to discuss a range of regional issues including a possible role for Turkish businesses to contribute to reconstruction efforts in the infrastructurally run-down province of Nineveh.



The Turkish official arrived in Erbil earlier in the day and met with senior Kurdish officials and leaders. Cavusoglu was in the Kurdistan Region capital to partake in the presidential inauguration ceremony of Nechirvan Barzani.



The Turkish FM had earlier met with Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) Masrour Barzani, where both sides discussed “improving relations between Erbil and Ankara as well as the latest developments taking place in the region.”



Following the swearing-in event, Cavusoglu sat down with the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former regional president Masoud Barzani.











































Both sides agreed to develop historical ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey further, a statement from the KDP leader’s office read.



They also discussed “the political situation of the region and the latest developments.”



The statement added that FM Cavusoglu expressed “his country’s readiness to participate in the reconstruction of Mosul and other areas.”



The Islamic State’s takeover of Nineveh province and the subsequent expulsion thereof by Iraqi forces severely dilapidated the homes and infrastructure in the area.



Nearly two years since the liberation of the province, the local and national government are yet to rebuild it, which, along with the lack of security, has left many people displaced and afraid to return.



Editing by Karzan Sulaivany











