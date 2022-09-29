2022/09/29 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Germany Supports UNITAD with Additional €1,700,000 for Investigating ISIL Financial Structure and Economic Crimes Germany has once more renewed its generous support and contributions to the work of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD), with a new funding cycle of €1,700,000.Through this support, UNITAD will be […]

read more Germany gives additional €1.7m to Investigate ISIL Economic Crimes first appeared on Iraq Business News.