Helicopter makes 'hard landing' on high-rise building in New York

2019/06/11 | 00:50



Officials said a helicopter made a "hard-landing" on the roof of a high-rise building in New York City on Monday, sparking a massive emergency response, Fox News reported.







The New York Police Department said preliminary information shows the helicopter made a "hard landing " on the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and a fire has been extinguished.







A woman who was in the building told Fox News she felt a boom and then the whole building shook.



It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.



















