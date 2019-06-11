Gordon Campbell on the military withdrawal from Iraq

2019/06/11 | 03:55
Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 9:45 amColumn: Gordon Campbell
First
published on WerewolfSo, New Zealand is pulling out of its
military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership
with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter
of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi
soldiers. (The Australians currently have about 300 troops
stationed at Taji.) Our presence will reduce in stages from
the current force of 95 troops to 75 next month to 45 in
January and then to zero by this time next year. As a
backstop… come June 2020, Cabinet will consider our
participation in the multi-national Defeat ISIS coalition.
One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is
that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being
declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too.
Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would
be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least.Moreover,
Canada has also just taken over command of a new
multinational non-combat training mission called NATO
Mission Iraq. Instead of directly training the Iraqi troops,
this new NATO endeavour will be training Iraqi security
forces on how to train their own troops, and the new NATO
mission will also be engaged in building military academies
and schools to enhance the long term professionalism of the
Iraqi security forces. As NATO secretary general Jens
Stoltenberg told the Kurdistan News last year, this
new mission marks a long term commitment deemed essential to
consolidate the battlefield gains against ISIS. Other
countries have stressed the need to stay the course, and entrench the training gains made thus
far:
Earlier this year, New Zealand declined an
invitation to participate in this NATO Mission Iraq
programme. Supposedly, the aim of our military contribution
has been to create the conditions for security in Iraq. Yes,
the defeat of ISIS on the battlefield has certainly helped
in that goal. However, the US sanctions against Iran are now
undermining the economic security of Iraqis, and negating
the military gains. How come? Well, under Saddam
Hussein’s minority Sunni rule, Iranians could not visit
the holy places in Iraq, such as Najaf. But after his
overthrow created a Shia majority government in Iraq, their
fellow Shia pilgrims from Iran poured in as tourists,
boosting the local economy. That influx has now been cut off
at the knees by the US sanctions against Iran, and those
sanctions also endanger the supply of Iranian electricity
and other goods and services on which Iraqi cities have come
to depend. As the German media has been reporting:For Najaf, the
[overthrow of Saddam] was enormous. From a desperately poor
town with some 50 hotels to cater for very restricted
religious tourism, it developed into a city with high-rise
buildings, shops, hotels and restaurants catering to a huge
volume of tourists. Nonetheless, the community soup kitchens
were still needed at times to help feed all the pilgrims.
Now they mainly feed the many Iraqi victims of the US
embargo on Iran….Sixteen years after Saddam's fall, Iraq
still cannot produce enough energy to cover its needs and is
dependent on gas and electricity imports from Iran. And
while Washington is allowing these to continue, for the time
being at least, this concession is due to end this
month….In addition to gas and electricity,
[Iran] also exports food staples, fruit and vegetables to
Iraq, which the south of the country is now dependent
on….that dependency is most visible in Najaf, where
Trump's name is on everybody's lips as the root cause of all
their troubles. "The Americans aren't only punishing Iran,
they're punishing Iraq, too, because we are losing customers
and money," says Said Ali Mossawi, a co-owner of a Najaf
restaurant that usually caters to tourist groups. Like they
have been for months, the rows of tables are empty this
lunch time. Mossawi says he has lost over half his customers
and has had to sack about 40% of his staff.These are
the resentments that ISIS will now be drawing upon, as it
rebuilds from being a battlefield presence, into an
insurgent force. Thanks to the US obsession with Iran –
and Trump’s uncritical embrace of Saudi Arabia’s
hostility to Iran – any small gains made by our military
contribution to improving the “security” of Iraqis is
being systematically undermined. We are also leaving Iraq
without engaging in the task of reconstruction, daunting as
that is. (Instead, we will be writing the Iraqis an annual
cheque of $3 million towards a reconstruction effort
estimated to cost $87 billion, and wishing them the best of
luck.) Other countries are engaging with the tasks required.
Only a month ago, Brigadier –General Colin Keiver, the
outgoing Canadian military commander in Iraq, stressed the
need for an ongoing military presence in Iraq, in tandem
with reconstruction efforts to rebuild the war-damaged
regions and to bridge the country’s bitter
sectarian divides.Over the long term, Keiver said,
defeating ISIS once and for all will involve some form of
reconciliation between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Iraq, in
tandem with reconstruction and the restoration of basic
services, starting with water and electricity. "We see local
community leaders ... mayors or whoever, stepping up and
leading and bringing people together to solve issues at the
local level. It's not happening as quickly at the national
level," Keiver said from Kuwait, where the Canadian mission
headquarters has been based since 2014. [A year after
national elections, Iraq still has no defence minister or
interior minister.] On Tuesday, the U.S.-led
coalition overseeing the campaign against ISIS said it
backed up Iraqi counterterrorism teams in an assault last
week on extremist "sleeper cells" in the mountainous Wadi
Ashai area in northern Iraq. Keiver said ISIS is trying hard
to regroup. "They are still very much trying to be an
insurgency in both Iraq and northeast Syria," he said. "For
example, we see them trying to move men and equipment along
the rivers in Iraq. They're occupying the mountainous areas
in the desert."The point being - New Zealand’s
original commitment of forces to Iraq was arbitrary, and had
no end game or tangible victory in mind. Now, New Zealand is
pulling its troops out of Iraq just as arbitrarily, having
achieved gains of dubious sustainability. Regardless, we are
patting ourselves on the back for our achievements in Iraq
– just as we praised the (equally transitory) work done by
our PRT teams in Afghanistan. Even if the real rationale
for our involvement was to win a few brownie points with our
allies, how on earth do MFAT and NZDF think that our
withdrawal announcement is going to be received in
Washington and Canberra? Better not to have been involved at
all (surely) than to cut and run, even as the lunatic US
policy towards Iran unravels any minimal gains we may have
made in Iraq. Buying GreenThe timing
of this morning’s mega-spending on Defence makes
yesterday’s reduced Iraqi/Afghanistan roles look like the
Greens have been fobbed off, once again. The Greens have
been claiming victory for the Iraqi withdrawal. Yes indeed,
it has won an end point for our 100 or so troops, and has
also ensured that three (count ‘em, three!) troops will be
engaged in improving the status of women in Afghanistan, and
other peaceful endeavours. At the same time, Defence
Minister and New Zealand First MP Ron Mark has just
announced the Defence Capability Plan 2019 which cements in
place the massive $20 billion programme of Defence spending
out until 2030, including the billion dollar plus cost of
replacing the Hercules cargo planes with their Super
Hercules successors. It is not simply that these huge
amounts make the teachers’ demands look like a pittance,
though that is bad enough. What is doubly absurd is that
this latest round of Defence purchases is our membership fee
for defence alliances that were conceived way back during
the Cold War era of the 1950s, some 70 years ago. The force
configurations and related projections of military power
belong to a bygone era, and the steeply mounting cost of the
hardware can no longer be justified by any realistic threat
scenarios in the Pacific, or the South China Sea. The
only conceivable “enemy” to justify these expenditures
is China. Are we really planning for war with our main
trading partner? Contrast this lavish Defence spend-up with
the treatment of Pharmac. The public is constantly being
told that – modern biologic medicines being as pricey as
they are – we can’t expect the best treatments for every
condition, and we therefore have to ration and prioritise
the supply. This same logic doesn’t seem to apply to
Defence, which is getting four surveillance Poseidons at an
all up cost in the vicinity of $3 billion. Meaning: each one
of those four aircraft will eventually cost about as much as
the entire settlement package being proposed for the
teachers. Go figure. Little
VictoriesHere’s old Bob Seger with an apt song
for the Greens’ participation in the decisions being made
by this coalition government. Try and keep control when
you’re being cut off at the knees… yep, that sounds
about right.
