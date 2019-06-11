Gordon Campbell on the military withdrawal from Iraq

عربي | كوردى


2019/06/11
First

published on WerewolfSo, New Zealand is pulling out of its

military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership

with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter

of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi

soldiers. (The Australians currently have about 300 troops

stationed at Taji.) Our presence will reduce in stages from

the current force of 95 troops to 75 next month to 45 in

January and then to zero by this time next year. As a

backstop… come June 2020, Cabinet will consider our

participation in the multi-national Defeat ISIS coalition.

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is

that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being

declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too.

Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would

be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least.Moreover,

Canada has also just taken over command of a new

multinational non-combat training mission called NATO

Mission Iraq. Instead of directly training the Iraqi troops,

this new NATO endeavour will be training Iraqi security

forces on how to train their own troops, and the new NATO

mission will also be engaged in building military academies

and schools to enhance the long term professionalism of the

Iraqi security forces. As NATO secretary general Jens

Stoltenberg told the Kurdistan News last year, this

new mission marks a long term commitment deemed essential to

consolidate the battlefield gains against ISIS. Other

countries have stressed the need to stay the course, and entrench the training gains made thus

far:



Earlier this year, New Zealand declined an

invitation to participate in this NATO Mission Iraq

programme. Supposedly, the aim of our military contribution

has been to create the conditions for security in Iraq. Yes,

the defeat of ISIS on the battlefield has certainly helped

in that goal. However, the US sanctions against Iran are now

undermining the economic security of Iraqis, and negating

the military gains. How come? Well, under Saddam

Hussein’s minority Sunni rule, Iranians could not visit

the holy places in Iraq, such as Najaf. But after his

overthrow created a Shia majority government in Iraq, their

fellow Shia pilgrims from Iran poured in as tourists,

boosting the local economy. That influx has now been cut off

at the knees by the US sanctions against Iran, and those

sanctions also endanger the supply of Iranian electricity

and other goods and services on which Iraqi cities have come

to depend. As the German media has been reporting:For Najaf, the

[overthrow of Saddam] was enormous. From a desperately poor

town with some 50 hotels to cater for very restricted

religious tourism, it developed into a city with high-rise

buildings, shops, hotels and restaurants catering to a huge

volume of tourists. Nonetheless, the community soup kitchens

were still needed at times to help feed all the pilgrims.

Now they mainly feed the many Iraqi victims of the US

embargo on Iran….Sixteen years after Saddam's fall, Iraq

still cannot produce enough energy to cover its needs and is

dependent on gas and electricity imports from Iran. And

while Washington is allowing these to continue, for the time

being at least, this concession is due to end this

month….In addition to gas and electricity,

[Iran] also exports food staples, fruit and vegetables to

Iraq, which the south of the country is now dependent

on….that dependency is most visible in Najaf, where

Trump's name is on everybody's lips as the root cause of all

their troubles. "The Americans aren't only punishing Iran,

they're punishing Iraq, too, because we are losing customers

and money," says Said Ali Mossawi, a co-owner of a Najaf

restaurant that usually caters to tourist groups. Like they

have been for months, the rows of tables are empty this

lunch time. Mossawi says he has lost over half his customers

and has had to sack about 40% of his staff.These are

the resentments that ISIS will now be drawing upon, as it

rebuilds from being a battlefield presence, into an

insurgent force. Thanks to the US obsession with Iran –

and Trump’s uncritical embrace of Saudi Arabia’s

hostility to Iran – any small gains made by our military

contribution to improving the “security” of Iraqis is

being systematically undermined. We are also leaving Iraq

without engaging in the task of reconstruction, daunting as

that is. (Instead, we will be writing the Iraqis an annual

cheque of $3 million towards a reconstruction effort

estimated to cost $87 billion, and wishing them the best of

luck.) Other countries are engaging with the tasks required.

Only a month ago, Brigadier –General Colin Keiver, the

outgoing Canadian military commander in Iraq, stressed the

need for an ongoing military presence in Iraq, in tandem

with reconstruction efforts to rebuild the war-damaged

regions and to bridge the country’s bitter

sectarian divides.Over the long term, Keiver said,

defeating ISIS once and for all will involve some form of

reconciliation between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Iraq, in

tandem with reconstruction and the restoration of basic

services, starting with water and electricity. "We see local

community leaders ... mayors or whoever, stepping up and

leading and bringing people together to solve issues at the

local level. It's not happening as quickly at the national

level," Keiver said from Kuwait, where the Canadian mission

headquarters has been based since 2014. [A year after

national elections, Iraq still has no defence minister or

interior minister.] On Tuesday, the U.S.-led

coalition overseeing the campaign against ISIS said it

backed up Iraqi counterterrorism teams in an assault last

week on extremist "sleeper cells" in the mountainous Wadi

Ashai area in northern Iraq. Keiver said ISIS is trying hard

to regroup. "They are still very much trying to be an

insurgency in both Iraq and northeast Syria," he said. "For

example, we see them trying to move men and equipment along

the rivers in Iraq. They're occupying the mountainous areas

in the desert."The point being - New Zealand’s

original commitment of forces to Iraq was arbitrary, and had

no end game or tangible victory in mind. Now, New Zealand is

pulling its troops out of Iraq just as arbitrarily, having

achieved gains of dubious sustainability. Regardless, we are

patting ourselves on the back for our achievements in Iraq

– just as we praised the (equally transitory) work done by

our PRT teams in Afghanistan. Even if the real rationale

for our involvement was to win a few brownie points with our

allies, how on earth do MFAT and NZDF think that our

withdrawal announcement is going to be received in

Washington and Canberra? Better not to have been involved at

all (surely) than to cut and run, even as the lunatic US

policy towards Iran unravels any minimal gains we may have

made in Iraq. Buying GreenThe timing

of this morning’s mega-spending on Defence makes

yesterday’s reduced Iraqi/Afghanistan roles look like the

Greens have been fobbed off, once again. The Greens have

been claiming victory for the Iraqi withdrawal. Yes indeed,

it has won an end point for our 100 or so troops, and has

also ensured that three (count ‘em, three!) troops will be

engaged in improving the status of women in Afghanistan, and

other peaceful endeavours. At the same time, Defence

Minister and New Zealand First MP Ron Mark has just

announced the Defence Capability Plan 2019 which cements in

place the massive $20 billion programme of Defence spending

out until 2030, including the billion dollar plus cost of

replacing the Hercules cargo planes with their Super

Hercules successors. It is not simply that these huge

amounts make the teachers’ demands look like a pittance,

though that is bad enough. What is doubly absurd is that

this latest round of Defence purchases is our membership fee

for defence alliances that were conceived way back during

the Cold War era of the 1950s, some 70 years ago. The force

configurations and related projections of military power

belong to a bygone era, and the steeply mounting cost of the

hardware can no longer be justified by any realistic threat

scenarios in the Pacific, or the South China Sea. The

only conceivable “enemy” to justify these expenditures

is China. Are we really planning for war with our main

trading partner? Contrast this lavish Defence spend-up with

the treatment of Pharmac. The public is constantly being

told that – modern biologic medicines being as pricey as

they are – we can’t expect the best treatments for every

condition, and we therefore have to ration and prioritise

the supply. This same logic doesn’t seem to apply to

Defence, which is getting four surveillance Poseidons at an

all up cost in the vicinity of $3 billion. Meaning: each one

of those four aircraft will eventually cost about as much as

the entire settlement package being proposed for the

teachers. Go figure. Little

VictoriesHere’s old Bob Seger with an apt song

for the Greens’ participation in the decisions being made

by this coalition government. Try and keep control when

you’re being cut off at the knees… yep, that sounds

about right.

