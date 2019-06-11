Home › Iraq News › Gordon Campbell on the military withdrawal from Iraq

First



published on WerewolfSo, New Zealand is pulling out of its



military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership



with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter



of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi



soldiers. (The Australians currently have about 300 troops



stationed at Taji.) Our presence will reduce in stages from



the current force of 95 troops to 75 next month to 45 in



January and then to zero by this time next year. As a



backstop… come June 2020, Cabinet will consider our



participation in the multi-national Defeat ISIS coalition.



One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is



that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being



declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too.



Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would



be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least.Moreover,



Canada has also just taken over command of a new



multinational non-combat training mission called NATO



Mission Iraq. Instead of directly training the Iraqi troops,



this new NATO endeavour will be training Iraqi security



forces on how to train their own troops, and the new NATO



mission will also be engaged in building military academies



and schools to enhance the long term professionalism of the



Iraqi security forces. As NATO secretary general Jens



Stoltenberg told the Kurdistan News last year, this



new mission marks a long term commitment deemed essential to



consolidate the battlefield gains against ISIS. Other



countries have stressed the need to stay the course, and entrench the training gains made thus



far:







Earlier this year, New Zealand declined an



invitation to participate in this NATO Mission Iraq



programme. Supposedly, the aim of our military contribution



has been to create the conditions for security in Iraq. Yes,



the defeat of ISIS on the battlefield has certainly helped



in that goal. However, the US sanctions against Iran are now



undermining the economic security of Iraqis, and negating



the military gains. How come? Well, under Saddam



Hussein’s minority Sunni rule, Iranians could not visit



the holy places in Iraq, such as Najaf. But after his



overthrow created a Shia majority government in Iraq, their



fellow Shia pilgrims from Iran poured in as tourists,



boosting the local economy. That influx has now been cut off



at the knees by the US sanctions against Iran, and those



sanctions also endanger the supply of Iranian electricity



and other goods and services on which Iraqi cities have come



to depend. As the German media has been reporting:For Najaf, the



[overthrow of Saddam] was enormous. From a desperately poor



town with some 50 hotels to cater for very restricted



religious tourism, it developed into a city with high-rise



buildings, shops, hotels and restaurants catering to a huge



volume of tourists. Nonetheless, the community soup kitchens



were still needed at times to help feed all the pilgrims.



Now they mainly feed the many Iraqi victims of the US



embargo on Iran….Sixteen years after Saddam's fall, Iraq



still cannot produce enough energy to cover its needs and is



dependent on gas and electricity imports from Iran. And



while Washington is allowing these to continue, for the time



being at least, this concession is due to end this



month….In addition to gas and electricity,



[Iran] also exports food staples, fruit and vegetables to



Iraq, which the south of the country is now dependent



on….that dependency is most visible in Najaf, where



Trump's name is on everybody's lips as the root cause of all



their troubles. "The Americans aren't only punishing Iran,



they're punishing Iraq, too, because we are losing customers



and money," says Said Ali Mossawi, a co-owner of a Najaf



restaurant that usually caters to tourist groups. Like they



have been for months, the rows of tables are empty this



lunch time. Mossawi says he has lost over half his customers



and has had to sack about 40% of his staff.These are



the resentments that ISIS will now be drawing upon, as it



rebuilds from being a battlefield presence, into an



insurgent force. Thanks to the US obsession with Iran –



and Trump’s uncritical embrace of Saudi Arabia’s



hostility to Iran – any small gains made by our military



contribution to improving the “security” of Iraqis is



being systematically undermined. We are also leaving Iraq



without engaging in the task of reconstruction, daunting as



that is. (Instead, we will be writing the Iraqis an annual



cheque of $3 million towards a reconstruction effort



estimated to cost $87 billion, and wishing them the best of



luck.) Other countries are engaging with the tasks required.



Only a month ago, Brigadier –General Colin Keiver, the



outgoing Canadian military commander in Iraq, stressed the



need for an ongoing military presence in Iraq, in tandem



with reconstruction efforts to rebuild the war-damaged



regions and to bridge the country’s bitter



sectarian divides.Over the long term, Keiver said,



defeating ISIS once and for all will involve some form of



reconciliation between Shia and Sunni Muslims in Iraq, in



tandem with reconstruction and the restoration of basic



services, starting with water and electricity. "We see local



community leaders ... mayors or whoever, stepping up and



leading and bringing people together to solve issues at the



local level. It's not happening as quickly at the national



level," Keiver said from Kuwait, where the Canadian mission



headquarters has been based since 2014. [A year after



national elections, Iraq still has no defence minister or



interior minister.] On Tuesday, the U.S.-led



coalition overseeing the campaign against ISIS said it



backed up Iraqi counterterrorism teams in an assault last



week on extremist "sleeper cells" in the mountainous Wadi



Ashai area in northern Iraq. Keiver said ISIS is trying hard



to regroup. "They are still very much trying to be an



insurgency in both Iraq and northeast Syria," he said. "For



example, we see them trying to move men and equipment along



the rivers in Iraq. They're occupying the mountainous areas



in the desert."The point being - New Zealand’s



original commitment of forces to Iraq was arbitrary, and had



no end game or tangible victory in mind. Now, New Zealand is



pulling its troops out of Iraq just as arbitrarily, having



achieved gains of dubious sustainability. Regardless, we are



patting ourselves on the back for our achievements in Iraq



– just as we praised the (equally transitory) work done by



our PRT teams in Afghanistan. Even if the real rationale



for our involvement was to win a few brownie points with our



allies, how on earth do MFAT and NZDF think that our



withdrawal announcement is going to be received in



Washington and Canberra? Better not to have been involved at



all (surely) than to cut and run, even as the lunatic US



policy towards Iran unravels any minimal gains we may have



made in Iraq. Buying GreenThe timing



of this morning’s mega-spending on Defence makes



yesterday’s reduced Iraqi/Afghanistan roles look like the



Greens have been fobbed off, once again. The Greens have



been claiming victory for the Iraqi withdrawal. Yes indeed,



it has won an end point for our 100 or so troops, and has



also ensured that three (count ‘em, three!) troops will be



engaged in improving the status of women in Afghanistan, and



other peaceful endeavours. At the same time, Defence



Minister and New Zealand First MP Ron Mark has just



announced the Defence Capability Plan 2019 which cements in



place the massive $20 billion programme of Defence spending



out until 2030, including the billion dollar plus cost of



replacing the Hercules cargo planes with their Super



Hercules successors. It is not simply that these huge



amounts make the teachers’ demands look like a pittance,



though that is bad enough. What is doubly absurd is that



this latest round of Defence purchases is our membership fee



for defence alliances that were conceived way back during



the Cold War era of the 1950s, some 70 years ago. The force



configurations and related projections of military power



belong to a bygone era, and the steeply mounting cost of the



hardware can no longer be justified by any realistic threat



scenarios in the Pacific, or the South China Sea. The



only conceivable “enemy” to justify these expenditures



is China. Are we really planning for war with our main



trading partner? Contrast this lavish Defence spend-up with



the treatment of Pharmac. The public is constantly being



told that – modern biologic medicines being as pricey as



they are – we can’t expect the best treatments for every



condition, and we therefore have to ration and prioritise



the supply. This same logic doesn’t seem to apply to



Defence, which is getting four surveillance Poseidons at an



all up cost in the vicinity of $3 billion. Meaning: each one



of those four aircraft will eventually cost about as much as



the entire settlement package being proposed for the



teachers. Go figure. Little



VictoriesHere’s old Bob Seger with an apt song



for the Greens’ participation in the decisions being made



by this coalition government. Try and keep control when



you’re being cut off at the knees… yep, that sounds



about right.



