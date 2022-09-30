2022/09/30 | 13:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has laid the foundation stones on Tuesday for several projects budgeted at over 26 billion Dinars [$18 million] in the Zakho Autonomous Administration.
The projects include the construction of several highways and schools, as well as the renovation of Zakho's old bazaar.
Prime Minister Barzani stressed the importance of the […]
The projects include the construction of several highways and schools, as well as the renovation of Zakho's old bazaar.
Prime Minister Barzani stressed the importance of the […]
read more $18m New Projects started in Zakho first appeared on Iraq Business News.