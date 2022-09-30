2022/09/30 | 13:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has laid the foundation stones on Tuesday for several projects budgeted at over 26 billion Dinars [$18 million] in the Zakho Autonomous Administration.The projects include the construction of several highways and schools, as well as the renovation of Zakho's old bazaar.Prime Minister Barzani stressed the importance of the […]

read more $18m New Projects started in Zakho first appeared on Iraq Business News.