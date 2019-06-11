Houthi drones flying toward Saudi Arabia downed: Yemeni Spokesperson

2019/06/11 | 11:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Spokesperson for The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Colonel Turki al-Maliki has said the Saudi defense troops managed to intercept and down two drones of the Iran-backed Houthi militias toward Khamis Mushait city.
In remarks, Maliki said the Houthis are trying to target the civil establishments and properties in frequent desperate attempts without achieving anything.
The Arab alliance, according to Maliki, has the right to carry out measures to deal with such hostile actions, in a way that conforms to the international laws.
On Monday, the alliance’s defense managed to down a Houthi drone in Aden.
In May, the alliance announced destroying a Houthi drone, carrying bombs, that was flying toward King Abdullah Airport in Jizan.
