5 billion-dinar-marriage certificate stirs controversy among Iraqis

2019/06/11 | 11:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A
recent marriage certificate has sparked a wide controversy in the Iraqi street,
after a court in Karkh has recorded the most expensive deferred dowry
(mu'akhar) of marriage in the history of Iraq, amounting to 5 billion dinars.In
Islam, the mu'akhar, is a deferred and promised amount, payable at any agreed upon date
following the consummation of the marriage. Often the deferred amount is
larger than the amount paid at marriage.Also,
earlier certificates revealed that the Mahr (mandatory payment) of a marriage
reached 300 million dinars and 100 million dinars as deferred dowry.
Parents'
greedThe
greed of parents and the deterioration of economic conditions made marriage in
Iraq a heavy burden for young people and families.As
an expected result to the economic deterioration experienced by the country,
unemployment has spread, which has made the young men unable to save money to
prepare for marriage, according to observers.The mahr amount given
to the bride at the signing of the marriage contract is called a "muajjal,"
which is set to be used to prepare the hope where the husband and wife shall
settle in.According
to previous statistics, the rate of spinsterhood among women in Iraq has
exceeded 30 percent.The
value of Mahrs also varies from villages to cities and between different privinces. Some people find that raising Mahr guarantees the rights of the
marries girls, while others may think they are unrelated.MotivationsIman
al-Saadi, a sociologist, said that many Iraqis started to tend to exaggerate in
everything as Iraq has been open to the world. Girls follow the latest fashion
trends and international brands in everything, Saadi said.In
a few cases, the girl's parents help young men by reducing their demands or buying
the furniture for the house. Those always care the most about the men's good
reputation and their daughters' love to these men.High
Mahr, low guaranteeJudge of
the Islamic court Muhannad al-Hilali said that the dowry is not a sufficient guarantee
to avoid divorce. If a man intends to divorce, he will pay the money in
installments.The real guarantee is the man, Hilali said, calling on parents not to exaggerate
the value of the dowry.
