5 billion-dinar-marriage certificate stirs controversy among Iraqis

2019/06/11 | 11:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Arecent marriage certificate has sparked a wide controversy in the Iraqi street,after a court in Karkh has recorded the most expensive deferred dowry(mu'akhar) of marriage in the history of Iraq, amounting to 5 billion dinars.InIslam, the mu'akhar, is a deferred and promised amount, payable at any agreed upon datefollowing the consummation of the marriage. Often the deferred amount islarger than the amount paid at marriage.Also,earlier certificates revealed that the Mahr (mandatory payment) of a marriagereached 300 million dinars and 100 million dinars as deferred dowry.Parents'greedThegreed of parents and the deterioration of economic conditions made marriage inIraq a heavy burden for young people and families.Asan expected result to the economic deterioration experienced by the country,unemployment has spread, which has made the young men unable to save money toprepare for marriage, according to observers.The mahr amount givento the bride at the signing of the marriage contract is called a "muajjal,"which is set to be used to prepare the hope where the husband and wife shallsettle in.Accordingto previous statistics, the rate of spinsterhood among women in Iraq hasexceeded 30 percent.Thevalue of Mahrs also varies from villages to cities and between different privinces. Some people find that raising Mahr guarantees the rights of themarries girls, while others may think they are unrelated.MotivationsImanal-Saadi, a sociologist, said that many Iraqis started to tend to exaggerate ineverything as Iraq has been open to the world. Girls follow the latest fashiontrends and international brands in everything, Saadi said.Ina few cases, the girl's parents help young men by reducing their demands or buyingthe furniture for the house. Those always care the most about the men's goodreputation and their daughters' love to these men.HighMahr, low guaranteeJudge ofthe Islamic court Muhannad al-Hilali said that the dowry is not a sufficient guaranteeto avoid divorce. If a man intends to divorce, he will pay the money ininstallments.The real guarantee is the man, Hilali said, calling on parents not to exaggeratethe value of the dowry.