عربي | كوردى


5 billion-dinar-marriage certificate stirs controversy among Iraqis

5 billion-dinar-marriage certificate stirs controversy among Iraqis
2019/06/11 | 11:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A

recent marriage certificate has sparked a wide controversy in the Iraqi street,

after a court in Karkh has recorded the most expensive deferred dowry

(mu'akhar) of marriage in the history of Iraq, amounting to 5 billion dinars.In

Islam, the mu'akhar, is a deferred and promised amount, payable at any agreed upon date

following the consummation of the marriage. Often the deferred amount is

larger than the amount paid at marriage.Also,

earlier certificates revealed that the Mahr (mandatory payment) of a marriage

reached 300 million dinars and 100 million dinars as deferred dowry.



Parents'

greedThe

greed of parents and the deterioration of economic conditions made marriage in

Iraq a heavy burden for young people and families.As

an expected result to the economic deterioration experienced by the country,

unemployment has spread, which has made the young men unable to save money to

prepare for marriage, according to observers.The mahr amount given

to the bride at the signing of the marriage contract is called a "muajjal,"

which is set to be used to prepare the hope where the husband and wife shall

settle in.According

to previous statistics, the rate of spinsterhood among women in Iraq has

exceeded 30 percent.The

value of Mahrs also varies from villages to cities and between different privinces. Some people find that raising Mahr guarantees the rights of the

marries girls, while others may think they are unrelated.MotivationsIman

al-Saadi, a sociologist, said that many Iraqis started to tend to exaggerate in

everything as Iraq has been open to the world. Girls follow the latest fashion

trends and international brands in everything, Saadi said.In

a few cases, the girl's parents help young men by reducing their demands or buying

the furniture for the house. Those always care the most about the men's good

reputation and their daughters' love to these men.High

Mahr, low guaranteeJudge of

the Islamic court Muhannad al-Hilali said that the dowry is not a sufficient guarantee

to avoid divorce. If a man intends to divorce, he will pay the money in

installments.The  real guarantee is the man, Hilali said, calling on parents not to exaggerate

the value of the dowry.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW