Careem to operate in Iraq's Basra

2019/06/11 | 12:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN) Basra, a southern city in Iraq, will now be enjoying services from UAE-based transportation network company Careem.Ride-hailing giant Careem added Iraq's Basra to its list of operation that already cover Baghdad and Najaf and is planning to expand to Erbil.General Manager of Careem Mohamed Al Hakim stated: "we are proud to launch our services in Basra today, an important strategic location for us and look forward to serving the people and create job opportunities for the youth of this great city.""Within the next five years, our vision is to serve hundreds of thousands of customers and create more than 10,000 job opportunities in Basra," Al Hakim added.MENAFN1106201900450000ID1098629021