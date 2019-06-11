Masrour Barzani elected as KRG prime minister

2019/06/11 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Masrour Barzani has been elected as prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as the parliament convened on Tuesday to vote for the new prime minister.
Barzani, who is the son of former-president Masoud Barzani, garnered 87 out of 97 votes of MPs who attended the session.
MPs from the two Islamic parties Komal and the KIU refrained from voting.Masrour, the former-chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), now has 30 days to form a government.
On Monday, his cousin, Nechirvan Barzani, stepped down as prime minister after he was sworn-in as president in a ceremony in Erbil.
