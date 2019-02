Everything is awesome as

2019/02/01 | 20:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Film star Chris Pratt turned barista on Friday during astopover in London to help launch "Lego Movie 2", and everything wasjust awesome - or so reckoned one young fan he served a hot drink to.Hundreds of locals lined up at the South Bank for a chanceto greet Pratt and fellow cast member Tiffany Haddish.Those lucky enough to also get a steaming beverage on a coldmorning include Monty, aged 6-3/4. And what did he think of his hot chocolate?"It's awesome".The Dawson family, meanwhile, said their coffee was nice andstrong.But how did Pratt, who voices the main character, EmmetBrickowski, rate his professional coffee-making skills?"Not very good. I can't figure out how to make thefaces out of the foam. That foam art, that's a whole other thing," hesaid."Lego Movie 2" begins its cinema rollout nextweek.