Japan and Germany well placed to help Iran climb down

2019/06/11 | 15:15























Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg















Japanese



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit



Iran this week. These visits could help defuse the tensions in the region if



they deliver a clear message to Iran, and if Tehran gets that message, about



the evolving international consensus that it needs to change its behavior.The recent rise in tensions was



caused by the attacks on four oil tankers off the UAE coast on May 12, along



with simultaneous twin attacks on a strategic oil pipeline in the heartland of



Saudi Arabia. Those attacks were preceded by months of threats by Iranian



officials to disrupt their neighbors’ oil exports. At the same time, Iran



increased its destabilizing activities in the region, especially via Hezbollah



of Lebanon and the Houthi militia of Yemen. In late May, the Arab coalition



supporting the government of Yemen announced that the Houthis had launched more



than 225 ballistic missile and 155 drone attacks against Saudi Arabia,



targeting civilians and civilian structures, including oil installations.A few days later, Islamic



Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official Mohammed Saleh Jokar was defiant. He



told the semi-official Fars news agency: “Even our short-range missiles can



easily reach American warships in the Gulf.” He repeated an illusion that some



Iranian officials had expressed before, saying: “America cannot afford the



costs of a new war, and the country is in a bad situation in terms of manpower



and social conditions.” He overlooked the fact that Iran can ill afford or



withstand a confrontation with the US.The enhanced military



preparedness of the US and its regional allies was in response to these and



similar threats. The three summits held in Makkah on May 30 and 31 sent a clear



message to Iran to cease its provocations and desist from the use or threat of



force against its neighbors.The Gulf Cooperation Council



(GCC), Arab and Islamic summits also sent a message of peace to Iran: It can



become a normal and constructive part of the region if it changes its behavior.



The GCC in particular has sent written messages to Iran suggesting a way out of



its isolation.The US has also publicly called



for direct negotiations. For the international community, there are three main



issues of concern: Iran’s nuclear program, its expanding ballistic missile



program, and its malign regional activities, including attacks and threats



against maritime navigation. Iran should accept that it needs to negotiate with



its adversaries on all three issues. It appeared as if Iranian officials held



the mistaken belief that it was sufficient to reach agreement on its nuclear



program with a limited number of countries. It has said repeatedly that the



other issues could not be topics of negotiations.For these messages to make an



impression, pressure has to continue. On June 7, the US Department of State



issued a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announcing the expansion



of the US “campaign to impose maximum economic pressure on the Iranian regime.”



And the US Treasury this week imposed sanctions on Iran’s largest petrochemical



holding group, the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, for providing



support to Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters. This construction



engineering conglomerate, a main contributor to the IRGC, had already been



designated as a terror group. The US further designated its network of 39



subsidiary petrochemical companies and sales agents. This action is meant to



deprive the IRGC of critical revenue. According to Pompeo’s statement, this



policy is “aimed at depriving the Iranian regime of the funding it needs to



sustain its expansionist foreign policy. Iran must end its nuclear threats and



escalation, stop the testing of advanced ballistic missiles, cease support for



terrorist proxies, and halt the arbitrary detention of foreign citizens.”The US believes that “the only



path forward is for Iran to negotiate a comprehensive deal that addresses these



destabilizing behaviors.” This is something that Iran’s neighbors firmly



believe as well.On



June 6 — the day before Pompeo’s statement — French President Emmanuel Macron



came very close to this position. At the conclusion of a meeting with US



President Donald Trump, the two leaders said they shared the goal of preventing



Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump said after the meeting: “I don’t



think the president (Macron) wants to see nuclear weapons and neither do I.”



Macron said: “We do share the same objectives on Iran,” siding with Trump in



calling for “a new negotiation” with Tehran. He added: “We want to be sure they



don’t get nuclear weapons” and “we want to reduce their ballistic activity.”As expected, there have been



feverish public responses in Iran to Macron’s statement, but hopefully the



message was received that France also shares the evolving consensus on the need



to negotiate not only about the nuclear issue but the other issues too.Hence the importance of the



back-to-back visits by Abe and Maas. Both Japan and Germany are allies of the



US but have also cultivated a close relationship with Iran.Abe’s visit comes after Trump’s



trip to Japan last month, when the US president welcomed his Japanese



counterpart’s help in dealing with Iran because of the “very good relationship”



Tokyo had with Tehran. Trump said at the time that, if Iran would “like to



talk, we’d like to talk also.” Germany enjoys an even closer relationship with



Iran, as it has championed closer European engagement with Tehran.It is expected that both



visitors will urge Iran to climb down and deescalate. To do this, Iran will



need to rein in the IRGC and its proxies in the region, which is going to be



difficult given their prominent position within Iran’s system. Hopefully,



Iranian officials will also heed their guests’ advice to respond positively to



repeated calls for negotiations on all issues of concern to their neighbors and



