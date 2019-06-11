عربي | كوردى


Japan and Germany well placed to help Iran climb down

2019/06/11 | 15:15
Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg







Japanese

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit

Iran this week. These visits could help defuse the tensions in the region if

they deliver a clear message to Iran, and if Tehran gets that message, about

the evolving international consensus that it needs to change its behavior.The recent rise in tensions was

caused by the attacks on four oil tankers off the UAE coast on May 12, along

with simultaneous twin attacks on a strategic oil pipeline in the heartland of

Saudi Arabia. Those attacks were preceded by months of threats by Iranian

officials to disrupt their neighbors’ oil exports. At the same time, Iran

increased its destabilizing activities in the region, especially via Hezbollah

of Lebanon and the Houthi militia of Yemen. In late May, the Arab coalition

supporting the government of Yemen announced that the Houthis had launched more

than 225 ballistic missile and 155 drone attacks against Saudi Arabia,

targeting civilians and civilian structures, including oil installations.A few days later, Islamic

Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official Mohammed Saleh Jokar was defiant. He

told the semi-official Fars news agency: “Even our short-range missiles can

easily reach American warships in the Gulf.” He repeated an illusion that some

Iranian officials had expressed before, saying: “America cannot afford the

costs of a new war, and the country is in a bad situation in terms of manpower

and social conditions.” He overlooked the fact that Iran can ill afford or

withstand a confrontation with the US.The enhanced military

preparedness of the US and its regional allies was in response to these and

similar threats. The three summits held in Makkah on May 30 and 31 sent a clear

message to Iran to cease its provocations and desist from the use or threat of

force against its neighbors.The Gulf Cooperation Council

(GCC), Arab and Islamic summits also sent a message of peace to Iran: It can

become a normal and constructive part of the region if it changes its behavior.

The GCC in particular has sent written messages to Iran suggesting a way out of

its isolation.The US has also publicly called

for direct negotiations. For the international community, there are three main

issues of concern: Iran’s nuclear program, its expanding ballistic missile

program, and its malign regional activities, including attacks and threats

against maritime navigation. Iran should accept that it needs to negotiate with

its adversaries on all three issues. It appeared as if Iranian officials held

the mistaken belief that it was sufficient to reach agreement on its nuclear

program with a limited number of countries. It has said repeatedly that the

other issues could not be topics of negotiations.For these messages to make an

impression, pressure has to continue. On June 7, the US Department of State

issued a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announcing the expansion

of the US “campaign to impose maximum economic pressure on the Iranian regime.”

And the US Treasury this week imposed sanctions on Iran’s largest petrochemical

holding group, the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, for providing

support to Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters. This construction

engineering conglomerate, a main contributor to the IRGC, had already been

designated as a terror group. The US further designated its network of 39

subsidiary petrochemical companies and sales agents. This action is meant to

deprive the IRGC of critical revenue. According to Pompeo’s statement, this

policy is “aimed at depriving the Iranian regime of the funding it needs to

sustain its expansionist foreign policy. Iran must end its nuclear threats and

escalation, stop the testing of advanced ballistic missiles, cease support for

terrorist proxies, and halt the arbitrary detention of foreign citizens.”The US believes that “the only

path forward is for Iran to negotiate a comprehensive deal that addresses these

destabilizing behaviors.” This is something that Iran’s neighbors firmly

believe as well.On

June 6 — the day before Pompeo’s statement — French President Emmanuel Macron

came very close to this position. At the conclusion of a meeting with US

President Donald Trump, the two leaders said they shared the goal of preventing

Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump said after the meeting: “I don’t

think the president (Macron) wants to see nuclear weapons and neither do I.”

Macron said: “We do share the same objectives on Iran,” siding with Trump in

calling for “a new negotiation” with Tehran. He added: “We want to be sure they

don’t get nuclear weapons” and “we want to reduce their ballistic activity.”As expected, there have been

feverish public responses in Iran to Macron’s statement, but hopefully the

message was received that France also shares the evolving consensus on the need

to negotiate not only about the nuclear issue but the other issues too.Hence the importance of the

back-to-back visits by Abe and Maas. Both Japan and Germany are allies of the

US but have also cultivated a close relationship with Iran.Abe’s visit comes after Trump’s

trip to Japan last month, when the US president welcomed his Japanese

counterpart’s help in dealing with Iran because of the “very good relationship”

Tokyo had with Tehran. Trump said at the time that, if Iran would “like to

talk, we’d like to talk also.” Germany enjoys an even closer relationship with

Iran, as it has championed closer European engagement with Tehran.It is expected that both

visitors will urge Iran to climb down and deescalate. To do this, Iran will

need to rein in the IRGC and its proxies in the region, which is going to be

difficult given their prominent position within Iran’s system. Hopefully,

Iranian officials will also heed their guests’ advice to respond positively to

repeated calls for negotiations on all issues of concern to their neighbors and

the rest of the international community.
