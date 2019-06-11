Japan and Germany well placed to help Iran climb down

2019/06/11 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg
Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit
Iran this week. These visits could help defuse the tensions in the region if
they deliver a clear message to Iran, and if Tehran gets that message, about
the evolving international consensus that it needs to change its behavior.The recent rise in tensions was
caused by the attacks on four oil tankers off the UAE coast on May 12, along
with simultaneous twin attacks on a strategic oil pipeline in the heartland of
Saudi Arabia. Those attacks were preceded by months of threats by Iranian
officials to disrupt their neighbors’ oil exports. At the same time, Iran
increased its destabilizing activities in the region, especially via Hezbollah
of Lebanon and the Houthi militia of Yemen. In late May, the Arab coalition
supporting the government of Yemen announced that the Houthis had launched more
than 225 ballistic missile and 155 drone attacks against Saudi Arabia,
targeting civilians and civilian structures, including oil installations.A few days later, Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official Mohammed Saleh Jokar was defiant. He
told the semi-official Fars news agency: “Even our short-range missiles can
easily reach American warships in the Gulf.” He repeated an illusion that some
Iranian officials had expressed before, saying: “America cannot afford the
costs of a new war, and the country is in a bad situation in terms of manpower
and social conditions.” He overlooked the fact that Iran can ill afford or
withstand a confrontation with the US.The enhanced military
preparedness of the US and its regional allies was in response to these and
similar threats. The three summits held in Makkah on May 30 and 31 sent a clear
message to Iran to cease its provocations and desist from the use or threat of
force against its neighbors.The Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC), Arab and Islamic summits also sent a message of peace to Iran: It can
become a normal and constructive part of the region if it changes its behavior.
The GCC in particular has sent written messages to Iran suggesting a way out of
its isolation.The US has also publicly called
for direct negotiations. For the international community, there are three main
issues of concern: Iran’s nuclear program, its expanding ballistic missile
program, and its malign regional activities, including attacks and threats
against maritime navigation. Iran should accept that it needs to negotiate with
its adversaries on all three issues. It appeared as if Iranian officials held
the mistaken belief that it was sufficient to reach agreement on its nuclear
program with a limited number of countries. It has said repeatedly that the
other issues could not be topics of negotiations.For these messages to make an
impression, pressure has to continue. On June 7, the US Department of State
issued a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announcing the expansion
of the US “campaign to impose maximum economic pressure on the Iranian regime.”
And the US Treasury this week imposed sanctions on Iran’s largest petrochemical
holding group, the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, for providing
support to Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters. This construction
engineering conglomerate, a main contributor to the IRGC, had already been
designated as a terror group. The US further designated its network of 39
subsidiary petrochemical companies and sales agents. This action is meant to
deprive the IRGC of critical revenue. According to Pompeo’s statement, this
policy is “aimed at depriving the Iranian regime of the funding it needs to
sustain its expansionist foreign policy. Iran must end its nuclear threats and
escalation, stop the testing of advanced ballistic missiles, cease support for
terrorist proxies, and halt the arbitrary detention of foreign citizens.”The US believes that “the only
path forward is for Iran to negotiate a comprehensive deal that addresses these
destabilizing behaviors.” This is something that Iran’s neighbors firmly
believe as well.On
June 6 — the day before Pompeo’s statement — French President Emmanuel Macron
came very close to this position. At the conclusion of a meeting with US
President Donald Trump, the two leaders said they shared the goal of preventing
Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump said after the meeting: “I don’t
think the president (Macron) wants to see nuclear weapons and neither do I.”
Macron said: “We do share the same objectives on Iran,” siding with Trump in
calling for “a new negotiation” with Tehran. He added: “We want to be sure they
don’t get nuclear weapons” and “we want to reduce their ballistic activity.”As expected, there have been
feverish public responses in Iran to Macron’s statement, but hopefully the
message was received that France also shares the evolving consensus on the need
to negotiate not only about the nuclear issue but the other issues too.Hence the importance of the
back-to-back visits by Abe and Maas. Both Japan and Germany are allies of the
US but have also cultivated a close relationship with Iran.Abe’s visit comes after Trump’s
trip to Japan last month, when the US president welcomed his Japanese
counterpart’s help in dealing with Iran because of the “very good relationship”
Tokyo had with Tehran. Trump said at the time that, if Iran would “like to
talk, we’d like to talk also.” Germany enjoys an even closer relationship with
Iran, as it has championed closer European engagement with Tehran.It is expected that both
visitors will urge Iran to climb down and deescalate. To do this, Iran will
need to rein in the IRGC and its proxies in the region, which is going to be
difficult given their prominent position within Iran’s system. Hopefully,
Iranian officials will also heed their guests’ advice to respond positively to
repeated calls for negotiations on all issues of concern to their neighbors and
the rest of the international community.
Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg
Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit
Iran this week. These visits could help defuse the tensions in the region if
they deliver a clear message to Iran, and if Tehran gets that message, about
the evolving international consensus that it needs to change its behavior.The recent rise in tensions was
caused by the attacks on four oil tankers off the UAE coast on May 12, along
with simultaneous twin attacks on a strategic oil pipeline in the heartland of
Saudi Arabia. Those attacks were preceded by months of threats by Iranian
officials to disrupt their neighbors’ oil exports. At the same time, Iran
increased its destabilizing activities in the region, especially via Hezbollah
of Lebanon and the Houthi militia of Yemen. In late May, the Arab coalition
supporting the government of Yemen announced that the Houthis had launched more
than 225 ballistic missile and 155 drone attacks against Saudi Arabia,
targeting civilians and civilian structures, including oil installations.A few days later, Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official Mohammed Saleh Jokar was defiant. He
told the semi-official Fars news agency: “Even our short-range missiles can
easily reach American warships in the Gulf.” He repeated an illusion that some
Iranian officials had expressed before, saying: “America cannot afford the
costs of a new war, and the country is in a bad situation in terms of manpower
and social conditions.” He overlooked the fact that Iran can ill afford or
withstand a confrontation with the US.The enhanced military
preparedness of the US and its regional allies was in response to these and
similar threats. The three summits held in Makkah on May 30 and 31 sent a clear
message to Iran to cease its provocations and desist from the use or threat of
force against its neighbors.The Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC), Arab and Islamic summits also sent a message of peace to Iran: It can
become a normal and constructive part of the region if it changes its behavior.
The GCC in particular has sent written messages to Iran suggesting a way out of
its isolation.The US has also publicly called
for direct negotiations. For the international community, there are three main
issues of concern: Iran’s nuclear program, its expanding ballistic missile
program, and its malign regional activities, including attacks and threats
against maritime navigation. Iran should accept that it needs to negotiate with
its adversaries on all three issues. It appeared as if Iranian officials held
the mistaken belief that it was sufficient to reach agreement on its nuclear
program with a limited number of countries. It has said repeatedly that the
other issues could not be topics of negotiations.For these messages to make an
impression, pressure has to continue. On June 7, the US Department of State
issued a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announcing the expansion
of the US “campaign to impose maximum economic pressure on the Iranian regime.”
And the US Treasury this week imposed sanctions on Iran’s largest petrochemical
holding group, the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, for providing
support to Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters. This construction
engineering conglomerate, a main contributor to the IRGC, had already been
designated as a terror group. The US further designated its network of 39
subsidiary petrochemical companies and sales agents. This action is meant to
deprive the IRGC of critical revenue. According to Pompeo’s statement, this
policy is “aimed at depriving the Iranian regime of the funding it needs to
sustain its expansionist foreign policy. Iran must end its nuclear threats and
escalation, stop the testing of advanced ballistic missiles, cease support for
terrorist proxies, and halt the arbitrary detention of foreign citizens.”The US believes that “the only
path forward is for Iran to negotiate a comprehensive deal that addresses these
destabilizing behaviors.” This is something that Iran’s neighbors firmly
believe as well.On
June 6 — the day before Pompeo’s statement — French President Emmanuel Macron
came very close to this position. At the conclusion of a meeting with US
President Donald Trump, the two leaders said they shared the goal of preventing
Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump said after the meeting: “I don’t
think the president (Macron) wants to see nuclear weapons and neither do I.”
Macron said: “We do share the same objectives on Iran,” siding with Trump in
calling for “a new negotiation” with Tehran. He added: “We want to be sure they
don’t get nuclear weapons” and “we want to reduce their ballistic activity.”As expected, there have been
feverish public responses in Iran to Macron’s statement, but hopefully the
message was received that France also shares the evolving consensus on the need
to negotiate not only about the nuclear issue but the other issues too.Hence the importance of the
back-to-back visits by Abe and Maas. Both Japan and Germany are allies of the
US but have also cultivated a close relationship with Iran.Abe’s visit comes after Trump’s
trip to Japan last month, when the US president welcomed his Japanese
counterpart’s help in dealing with Iran because of the “very good relationship”
Tokyo had with Tehran. Trump said at the time that, if Iran would “like to
talk, we’d like to talk also.” Germany enjoys an even closer relationship with
Iran, as it has championed closer European engagement with Tehran.It is expected that both
visitors will urge Iran to climb down and deescalate. To do this, Iran will
need to rein in the IRGC and its proxies in the region, which is going to be
difficult given their prominent position within Iran’s system. Hopefully,
Iranian officials will also heed their guests’ advice to respond positively to
repeated calls for negotiations on all issues of concern to their neighbors and
the rest of the international community.