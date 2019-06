Japan and Germany well placed to help Iran climb down

2019/06/11 | 15:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Abdel Aziz AluwaishegJapanesePrime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visitIran this week. These visits could help defuse the tensions in the region ifthey deliver a clear message to Iran, and if Tehran gets that message, aboutthe evolving international consensus that it needs to change its behavior.The recent rise in tensions wascaused by the attacks on four oil tankers off the UAE coast on May 12, alongwith simultaneous twin attacks on a strategic oil pipeline in the heartland ofSaudi Arabia. Those attacks were preceded by months of threats by Iranianofficials to disrupt their neighbors’ oil exports. At the same time, Iranincreased its destabilizing activities in the region, especially via Hezbollahof Lebanon and the Houthi militia of Yemen. In late May, the Arab coalitionsupporting the government of Yemen announced that the Houthis had launched morethan 225 ballistic missile and 155 drone attacks against Saudi Arabia,targeting civilians and civilian structures, including oil installations.A few days later, IslamicRevolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official Mohammed Saleh Jokar was defiant. Hetold the semi-official Fars news agency: “Even our short-range missiles caneasily reach American warships in the Gulf.” He repeated an illusion that someIranian officials had expressed before, saying: “America cannot afford thecosts of a new war, and the country is in a bad situation in terms of manpowerand social conditions.” He overlooked the fact that Iran can ill afford orwithstand a confrontation with the US.The enhanced militarypreparedness of the US and its regional allies was in response to these andsimilar threats. The three summits held in Makkah on May 30 and 31 sent a clearmessage to Iran to cease its provocations and desist from the use or threat offorce against its neighbors.The Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC), Arab and Islamic summits also sent a message of peace to Iran: It canbecome a normal and constructive part of the region if it changes its behavior.The GCC in particular has sent written messages to Iran suggesting a way out ofits isolation.The US has also publicly calledfor direct negotiations. For the international community, there are three mainissues of concern: Iran’s nuclear program, its expanding ballistic missileprogram, and its malign regional activities, including attacks and threatsagainst maritime navigation. Iran should accept that it needs to negotiate withits adversaries on all three issues. It appeared as if Iranian officials heldthe mistaken belief that it was sufficient to reach agreement on its nuclearprogram with a limited number of countries. It has said repeatedly that theother issues could not be topics of negotiations.For these messages to make animpression, pressure has to continue. On June 7, the US Department of Stateissued a statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announcing the expansionof the US “campaign to impose maximum economic pressure on the Iranian regime.”And the US Treasury this week imposed sanctions on Iran’s largest petrochemicalholding group, the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, for providingsupport to Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters. This constructionengineering conglomerate, a main contributor to the IRGC, had already beendesignated as a terror group. The US further designated its network of 39subsidiary petrochemical companies and sales agents. This action is meant todeprive the IRGC of critical revenue. According to Pompeo’s statement, thispolicy is “aimed at depriving the Iranian regime of the funding it needs tosustain its expansionist foreign policy. Iran must end its nuclear threats andescalation, stop the testing of advanced ballistic missiles, cease support forterrorist proxies, and halt the arbitrary detention of foreign citizens.”The US believes that “the onlypath forward is for Iran to negotiate a comprehensive deal that addresses thesedestabilizing behaviors.” This is something that Iran’s neighbors firmlybelieve as well.OnJune 6 — the day before Pompeo’s statement — French President Emmanuel Macroncame very close to this position. At the conclusion of a meeting with USPresident Donald Trump, the two leaders said they shared the goal of preventingIran from developing nuclear weapons. Trump said after the meeting: “I don’tthink the president (Macron) wants to see nuclear weapons and neither do I.”Macron said: “We do share the same objectives on Iran,” siding with Trump incalling for “a new negotiation” with Tehran. He added: “We want to be sure theydon’t get nuclear weapons” and “we want to reduce their ballistic activity.”As expected, there have beenfeverish public responses in Iran to Macron’s statement, but hopefully themessage was received that France also shares the evolving consensus on the needto negotiate not only about the nuclear issue but the other issues too.Hence the importance of theback-to-back visits by Abe and Maas. Both Japan and Germany are allies of theUS but have also cultivated a close relationship with Iran.Abe’s visit comes after Trump’strip to Japan last month, when the US president welcomed his Japanesecounterpart’s help in dealing with Iran because of the “very good relationship”Tokyo had with Tehran. Trump said at the time that, if Iran would “like totalk, we’d like to talk also.” Germany enjoys an even closer relationship withIran, as it has championed closer European engagement with Tehran.It is expected that bothvisitors will urge Iran to climb down and deescalate. To do this, Iran willneed to rein in the IRGC and its proxies in the region, which is going to bedifficult given their prominent position within Iran’s system. Hopefully,Iranian officials will also heed their guests’ advice to respond positively torepeated calls for negotiations on all issues of concern to their neighbors andthe rest of the international community.