Beyonce, Jay-Z offer lifetime concert tickets for fans who go vegan

2019/02/01 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Music superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z are offering fans a
chance to win free tickets for life to their concerts in exchange for adopting
a vegan diet for a month.The "Lemonade" singer announced the contest to her
123 million Instagram followers late on Wednesday in support of the Greenprint
Project, which encourages people to reduce their environmental footprint by
eating plant-based meals.Beyonce pledged to eat plant-based breakfasts and go
meatless on Mondays, while Jay-Z is promising to eat two plant-based meals a
day.The project is the brainchild of Beyonce's personal trainer,
Marco Borges, who published his "The Greenprint" book in December
explaining his plant-based diet and exercise plan. The singer and her spouse
wrote the introduction to the book.A study in the journal Science last June concluded that
avoiding meat and dairy products would be the biggest way to reduce the
environmental impact on the planet because of reduced irrigation of farmland,
animal emissions, food processing and transport.Under the contest rules, one fan will get a pair of tickets
to one official concert tour by Beyonce and/or Jay-Z for the next 30 years.
