عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Beyonce, Jay-Z offer lifetime concert tickets for fans who go vegan
2019/02/01 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Music superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z are offering fans a

chance to win free tickets for life to their concerts in exchange for adopting

a vegan diet for a month.The "Lemonade" singer announced the contest to her

123 million Instagram followers late on Wednesday in support of the Greenprint

Project, which encourages people to reduce their environmental footprint by

eating plant-based meals.Beyonce pledged to eat plant-based breakfasts and go

meatless on Mondays, while Jay-Z is promising to eat two plant-based meals a

day.The project is the brainchild of Beyonce's personal trainer,

Marco Borges, who published his "The Greenprint" book in December

explaining his plant-based diet and exercise plan. The singer and her spouse

wrote the introduction to the book.A study in the journal Science last June concluded that

avoiding meat and dairy products would be the biggest way to reduce the

environmental impact on the planet because of reduced irrigation of farmland,

animal emissions, food processing and transport.Under the contest rules, one fan will get a pair of tickets

to one official concert tour by Beyonce and/or Jay-Z for the next 30 years.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW