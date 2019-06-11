عربي | كوردى


Rohingya Muslims found stranded on Thai island: officials

2019/06/11 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A fishing boat carrying more than 60 Rohingya Muslims was

found beached on an island in southern Thailand on Tuesday, officials said.The passengers – 28 men, 31 women and five children – were

stranded on Rawi Island in Tarutao National Park in Thailand’s southern Satun

province after the boat suffered engine trouble, a park official told Reuters.Scores of Rohingya Muslims have boarded boats in recent

months to try to reach Malaysia, part of what authorities fear could be a new

wave of people smuggling by sea after a 2015 crackdown on trafficking.A Satun government official said the passengers would be

transferred to the mainland.“Everyone will be investigated in order to see whether they

are victims of trafficking or illegal immigrants,” said the official who

declined to be named.More than 700,000 Rohingya crossed into Bangladesh in 2017

fleeing an army crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state, according to UN agencies.Myanmar regards Rohingya as illegal migrants from the Indian

subcontinent and has confined tens of thousands to sprawling camps in Rakhine

since violence swept the area in 2012.The unrest prompted tens of thousands of Rohingya to flee

Myanmar by sea. The exodus peaked in 2015, when an estimated 25,000 people

crossed the Andaman Sea for Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, many drowning in

unsafe and overloaded boats.



