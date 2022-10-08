September exports steady as northern oil sales rebound

2022/10/08 | 03:26 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A tanker at the al-Basra Oil Terminal loads crude at night on Feb.



21, 2010.



(BEN LANDO/Iraq Oil Report)

Iraq’s nationwide exports edged up to 3.692 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, a slight increase over 3.667 million bpd in August.*

The federal government’s exports averaged 3.292 million bpd, including 72,000 bpd from the Turkish port of Ceyhan — a partial recovery in northern exports from an August dip to 36,000 bpd — according to preliminary Oil Ministry data.

The semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) exported 400,000 bpd, according to tanker loading data obtained by Iraq Oil Report, up from 381,000 bpd the prior month.

