Sudan civil disobedience campaign keeps Khartoum businesses shuttered

2019/06/11 | 18:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Many shops and business stayed closed and troops watched thestreets of Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Tuesday, the third day of a civildisobedience campaign called by the opposition to push military rulers to handover power to civilians.The campaign follows a crackdown by security forces whichkilled dozens of people and the collapse of talks between the military and theopposition which had been aimed at bringing civilian rule to Sudan after theoverthrow of the authoritarian president Omar al-Bashir in April.The bloodshed has prompted concern from world powers,including the United States, which announced on Monday it was sending itssenior diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, to Sudan this week to push for theresumption of talks on a transition.Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Sudan on amediation mission last week and opposition sources said he proposed a 15-membertransitional council comprising eight civilians and seven military officerswith a rotating presidency.A leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces(DFCF) said on Monday night that the alliance had decided to nominate eightmembers to the council and to name Abdullah Hamdouk, a former executivesecretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, as new primeminister.A source said the announcement was due to be made officiallyon Tuesday. The military council had made no comment on the report.“REVOLUTION IS ONGOING”Witnesses said many shops, commercial banks and businessremained shuttered on Tuesday. But movement on the streets appeared more thanthe previous two days, they said.In some areas, people had erected roadblocks of bricks andtires.“These barricades are in fact a form of protection againstthe attacks waged by military forces of various kinds,” opposition leaderKhaled Omar told reporters on Monday.“The revolution is ongoing and the peaceful methods ofresistance continue. I believe that the revolutionary road taken since Decemberwill reach its goal in the end – maybe tonight, a month from now, or a yearfrom now.”Security forces, including units of the paramilitary RapidSupport Forces, manned positions in the streets. Some lounged around pick-upsmounted with automatic weapons.Bashir’s removal by the military ended three decades ofrepressive rule in this country of 40 million people and followed months ofgenerally peaceful protests.But the Transitional Military Council and the DFCF alliancewere unable to agree on sharing power in a sovereign council that would run thecountry during a three-year interim period.The council is headed by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattahal-Burhan but his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF, isbelieved to wield considerable power.Stability in Sudan is crucial for a volatile regionstruggling with conflict and insurgencies from the Horn of Africa to Egypt andLibya. Various powers, including Russia and the Gulf Arab states, are trying toinfluence its path.But the prospects of a new era of democratic rule weredashed when security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Defense Ministryin central Khartoum on June 3, killing dozens of people.The United Nations and several Western governments havecondemned the crackdown and the African Union suspended Sudan’s membership ofthe bloc. The military council has been bolstered by support from Saudi Arabia,the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.The military rulers have said that an investigation into thedispersal of the protest camp has concluded that some violations were committedand announced that several government troops had been detained and would bebrought to justice.