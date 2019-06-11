عربي | كوردى


Sudan civil disobedience campaign keeps Khartoum businesses shuttered

2019/06/11 | 18:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Many shops and business stayed closed and troops watched the

streets of Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Tuesday, the third day of a civil

disobedience campaign called by the opposition to push military rulers to hand

over power to civilians.The campaign follows a crackdown by security forces which

killed dozens of people and the collapse of talks between the military and the

opposition which had been aimed at bringing civilian rule to Sudan after the

overthrow of the authoritarian president Omar al-Bashir in April.The bloodshed has prompted concern from world powers,

including the United States, which announced on Monday it was sending its

senior diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, to Sudan this week to push for the

resumption of talks on a transition.Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Sudan on a

mediation mission last week and opposition sources said he proposed a 15-member

transitional council comprising eight civilians and seven military officers

with a rotating presidency.A leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces

(DFCF) said on Monday night that the alliance had decided to nominate eight

members to the council and to name Abdullah Hamdouk, a former executive

secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, as new prime

minister.A source said the announcement was due to be made officially

on Tuesday. The military council had made no comment on the report.“REVOLUTION IS ONGOING”Witnesses said many shops, commercial banks and business

remained shuttered on Tuesday. But movement on the streets appeared more than

the previous two days, they said.In some areas, people had erected roadblocks of bricks and

tires.“These barricades are in fact a form of protection against

the attacks waged by military forces of various kinds,” opposition leader

Khaled Omar told reporters on Monday.“The revolution is ongoing and the peaceful methods of

resistance continue. I believe that the revolutionary road taken since December

will reach its goal in the end – maybe tonight, a month from now, or a year

from now.”Security forces, including units of the paramilitary Rapid

Support Forces, manned positions in the streets. Some lounged around pick-ups

mounted with automatic weapons.Bashir’s removal by the military ended three decades of

repressive rule in this country of 40 million people and followed months of

generally peaceful protests.But the Transitional Military Council and the DFCF alliance

were unable to agree on sharing power in a sovereign council that would run the

country during a three-year interim period.The council is headed by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah

al-Burhan but his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF, is

believed to wield considerable power.Stability in Sudan is crucial for a volatile region

struggling with conflict and insurgencies from the Horn of Africa to Egypt and

Libya. Various powers, including Russia and the Gulf Arab states, are trying to

influence its path.But the prospects of a new era of democratic rule were

dashed when security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Defense Ministry

in central Khartoum on June 3, killing dozens of people.The United Nations and several Western governments have

condemned the crackdown and the African Union suspended Sudan’s membership of

the bloc. The military council has been bolstered by support from Saudi Arabia,

the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.The military rulers have said that an investigation into the

dispersal of the protest camp has concluded that some violations were committed

and announced that several government troops had been detained and would be

brought to justice.



