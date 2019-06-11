Sudan civil disobedience campaign keeps Khartoum businesses shuttered

2019/06/11 | 18:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Many shops and business stayed closed and troops watched the
streets of Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Tuesday, the third day of a civil
disobedience campaign called by the opposition to push military rulers to hand
over power to civilians.The campaign follows a crackdown by security forces which
killed dozens of people and the collapse of talks between the military and the
opposition which had been aimed at bringing civilian rule to Sudan after the
overthrow of the authoritarian president Omar al-Bashir in April.The bloodshed has prompted concern from world powers,
including the United States, which announced on Monday it was sending its
senior diplomat for Africa, Tibor Nagy, to Sudan this week to push for the
resumption of talks on a transition.Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Sudan on a
mediation mission last week and opposition sources said he proposed a 15-member
transitional council comprising eight civilians and seven military officers
with a rotating presidency.A leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces
(DFCF) said on Monday night that the alliance had decided to nominate eight
members to the council and to name Abdullah Hamdouk, a former executive
secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, as new prime
minister.A source said the announcement was due to be made officially
on Tuesday. The military council had made no comment on the report.“REVOLUTION IS ONGOING”Witnesses said many shops, commercial banks and business
remained shuttered on Tuesday. But movement on the streets appeared more than
the previous two days, they said.In some areas, people had erected roadblocks of bricks and
tires.“These barricades are in fact a form of protection against
the attacks waged by military forces of various kinds,” opposition leader
Khaled Omar told reporters on Monday.“The revolution is ongoing and the peaceful methods of
resistance continue. I believe that the revolutionary road taken since December
will reach its goal in the end – maybe tonight, a month from now, or a year
from now.”Security forces, including units of the paramilitary Rapid
Support Forces, manned positions in the streets. Some lounged around pick-ups
mounted with automatic weapons.Bashir’s removal by the military ended three decades of
repressive rule in this country of 40 million people and followed months of
generally peaceful protests.But the Transitional Military Council and the DFCF alliance
were unable to agree on sharing power in a sovereign council that would run the
country during a three-year interim period.The council is headed by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah
al-Burhan but his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF, is
believed to wield considerable power.Stability in Sudan is crucial for a volatile region
struggling with conflict and insurgencies from the Horn of Africa to Egypt and
Libya. Various powers, including Russia and the Gulf Arab states, are trying to
influence its path.But the prospects of a new era of democratic rule were
dashed when security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Defense Ministry
in central Khartoum on June 3, killing dozens of people.The United Nations and several Western governments have
condemned the crackdown and the African Union suspended Sudan’s membership of
the bloc. The military council has been bolstered by support from Saudi Arabia,
the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.The military rulers have said that an investigation into the
dispersal of the protest camp has concluded that some violations were committed
and announced that several government troops had been detained and would be
brought to justice.
