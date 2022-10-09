PHOTO GALLERY: A Kurdish town in Iraq - Architecture that stands the test of.....

2022/10/09 | 03:36 - Source: Iraq News

A man stands on the balcony of a stone building in the Kurdish town of Akre, 500 kilometres north of Iraq s capital Baghdad, on September 14, 2022.



- Concrete houses are nearly everywhere in Iraq, but the northern city of Akre likes to do things differently, opting for stone instead, reaping benefits in the fight against climate change.



AFP

A partial view shows houses in the Kurdish town of Akre, 500 kilometres north of Iraq s capital Baghdad, on September 14, 2022.



- Concrete houses are nearly everywhere in Iraq, but the northern city of Akre likes to do things differently, opting for stone instead, reaping benefits in the fight against climate change.



AFP

A partial view shows a stairway in the Kurdish town of Akre, 500 kilometres north of Iraq s capital Baghdad, on September 14, 2022.



- Concrete houses are nearly everywhere in Iraq, but the northern city of Akre likes to do things differently, opting for stone instead, reaping benefits in the fight against climate change.



AFP

A picture shows a view of a stone building under construction in the Kurdish town of Akre, 500 kilometres north of Iraq s capital Baghdad, on September 14, 2022.



- Concrete houses are nearly everywhere in Iraq, but the northern city of Akre likes to do things differently, opting for stone instead, reaping benefits in the fight against climate change.



AFP

A general view shows the Kurdish town of Akre, 500 kilometres north of Iraq s capital Baghdad, on September 14, 2022.



- Concrete houses are nearly everywhere in Iraq, but the northern city of Akre likes to do things differently, opting for stone instead, reaping benefits in the fight against climate change.



AFP

A picture shows a view of a derelict stone building in the Kurdish town of Akre, 500 kilometres north of Iraq s capital Baghdad, on September 14, 2022.



- Concrete houses are nearly everywhere in Iraq, but the northern city of Akre likes to do things differently, opting for stone instead, reaping benefits in the fight against climate change.



AFP