Detained US resident freed by Iran arrives in native Lebanon

2019/06/11 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A US permanent resident and Lebanese businessman who was
released in Iran following years of imprisonment arrived in his native Lebanon
on Tuesday, a development that comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and
the US after President Donald Trump withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal
with world powers.Nizar Zakka, held in Iran since 2015 on charges of spying,
arrived on a private plane accompanied by the chief of Lebanon’s General
Security Directorate, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Abbas, who had traveled to the Iranian
capital to bring him home, an airport official said. He arrived at the
presidential palace later Tuesday. Zakka flashed reporters the victory sign and
hugged his brother Ziad before he went into a meeting with Aoun.Zakka is one of several prisoners with either dual
nationality or links to the West held in Iran. Lebanese officials have for
years asked for his release, and it was not clear why Iran decided to act now.
Zakka was expected to head straight from the airport to the presidential
palace, where he will be received by President Michel Aoun, who had personally
requested his release.Earlier on Tuesday, an Iranian judiciary official confirmed
that Tehran has agreed to hand over Zakka to Lebanese officials, providing the
first official confirmation of his release, which had been anticipated for
days.“A court has accepted the condition of freedom of Nizar
Zakka and he will be handed over to Lebanese officials,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein
Esmaili said, according to the judiciary’s Mizan news agency.A report Monday on the Iranian state TV’s website mirrored
an earlier one carried by the semi-official Fars news agency about Zakka, an
internet freedom advocate who was arrested in September 2015 while trying to
fly out of Tehran. He had just attended a conference there on the invitation of
one of the country’s vice presidents.State TV, like Fars, quoted an anonymous source saying
Zakka’s forthcoming release should only be seen as a “sign of respect” for the
Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.“In this regard, no negotiations have taken place at any
level with any person or any government,” state TV said.Esmaili stressed that Zakka’s release was within “the frame
of the law.”“We reviewed the (Lebanese) president’s request through the
Supreme National Security Council,” Esmaili said. “Also, the Lebanese Hezbollah
group considered the approval of his freedom as prudent.” The leader of the
Iranian-backed Hezbollah has not made public comments about Zakka’s
imprisonment, but pro-Hezbollah media have said that Nasrallah had in recent
days urged the Iranians to facilitate his release.State TV later quoted an anonymous source as saying Zakka
would be released on Tuesday afternoon and will be allowed to leave Tehran.In 2016, Iran sentenced Zakka to 10 years in prison.
Authorities accused him of being an American spy, allegations vigorously
rejected by his family and associates.Zakka, who lives in Washington and holds resident status in
the US, leads the Arab ICT Organization, or IJMA3, an industry consortium from
13 countries that advocates for information technology in the region.The White House said it is “thankful” for Zakka’s release
from Iranian custody, but wants to see other Americans who are detained there
released as well. “The big question is there’s several others and we want to
see those people released as well,” said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. She
declined to say whether the US government was involved in securing Zakka’s
release.In 2016, The Associated Press reported that Zakka’s
supporters wrote to then-Secretary of State John Kerry, stating Zakka traveled
to Iran “with the knowledge and approval of the US State Department, and his
trip was funded by grants” from it.Zakka’s IJMA3 organization had received at least $730,000 in
contracts and grants since 2009 from both the State Department and USAID, the
lead American government agency fighting poverty and promoting democracy across
the world.The State Department has yet to respond to a years-old
request from the AP for information about those grants.Shahindokht Molaverdi, an adviser to President Hassan Rouhani
who as a vice president invited Zakka to Iran, told the AP in September that
Iran’s government had “failed” to help Zakka.“This is in no way approved by the government,” Molaverdi
said. “We did all we could to stop this from happening, but we are seeing that
we have failed to make a significant impact.”
