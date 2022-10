2022/10/09 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Writing in Oil Price, Simon Watkins argues that the decision by Iraq's Federal Supreme Court to invalidate the establishment of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) opens the way for new investment from international oil companies (IOCs) into Iraq.Click here to read the full article.

read more INOC Ruling "Creates New Opportunities in Iraqi Oil" first appeared on Iraq Business News.