Family of French fighter who had been in Syria is sent back to France

2019/06/11 | 18:45



The family of a French man who had been fighting in Syria



arrived back in France on Tuesday after having been expelled from Turkey, said



a judicial source.The source said the family – comprised of the man, two wives



and nine children – had been initially arrested in Turkey after traveling to



that country from Syria.Earlier this week, twelve French and two Dutch orphans of ISIS



fighters were repatriated to France from Syria.Authorities in northeast Syria have been urging Western



countries to take back citizens who joined ISIS and their relatives after the US-backed



Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the group’s last enclave this year.















