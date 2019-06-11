عربي | كوردى


Family of French fighter who had been in Syria is sent back to France
2019/06/11 | 18:45
The family of a French man who had been fighting in Syria

arrived back in France on Tuesday after having been expelled from Turkey, said

a judicial source.The source said the family – comprised of the man, two wives

and nine children – had been initially arrested in Turkey after traveling to

that country from Syria.Earlier this week, twelve French and two Dutch orphans of ISIS

fighters were repatriated to France from Syria.Authorities in northeast Syria have been urging Western

countries to take back citizens who joined ISIS and their relatives after the US-backed

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the group’s last enclave this year.







