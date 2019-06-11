Family of French fighter who had been in Syria is sent back to France

2019/06/11 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The family of a French man who had been fighting in Syria
arrived back in France on Tuesday after having been expelled from Turkey, said
a judicial source.The source said the family – comprised of the man, two wives
and nine children – had been initially arrested in Turkey after traveling to
that country from Syria.Earlier this week, twelve French and two Dutch orphans of ISIS
fighters were repatriated to France from Syria.Authorities in northeast Syria have been urging Western
countries to take back citizens who joined ISIS and their relatives after the US-backed
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the group’s last enclave this year.
