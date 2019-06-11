عربي | كوردى


Turkey says killed 10 Kurdish militants in Syria's Tel Rifaat region

2019/06/11 | 19:20
Turkey killed 10 Kurdish militants in Syria’s Tel Rifaat

region on Sunday in retaliation for an attack that killed a Turkish soldier,

the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Turkey says the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria is part of the

PKK militant group, which it designates a terrorist group and which it has been

fighting for more than 30 years.The United Nations warned on Monday that up to 2 million

refugees could flee to Turkey if fighting intensifies in northwestern Syria as

aid funds run dangerously low.







