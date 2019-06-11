Careem delivers ride-hailing to Iraq’s second-largest city Basra

2019/06/11 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Nada El Sawy writes for The National:
Ride-hailing company Careem has extended its services to the southern Iraqi city of Basra in the latest expansion for the company. It currently operates in Baghdad and Najaf and has an ongoing pilot project in Erbil. The service will use existing taxis throughout the city, catering to a population of around 2.5 million.
“We are proud to launch our services in Basra today, an important strategic location for us and look forward to serving the people and create job opportunities for the youth of this great city,” said Mohamed Al Hakim, the general manager of Careem Iraq. “Within the next five years, our vision is to serve hundreds of thousands of customers and create more than 10,000 job opportunities in Basra.”
