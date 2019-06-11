عربي | كوردى


15,000 national artifacts to be shipped back to Iraq from US: PM

2019/06/11 | 21:05
Prime Minister Adil

Abd al-Mahdi on Tuesday revealed the presence of 15 thousand Iraqi artifacts in

the United States ready to be shipped to Iraq.During his visit

to the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad, Abd al-Mahdi said that most of these

pieces are original, urging citizens to "visit the museum to see the

monuments and learn more about the ancient Iraqi civilization."He added that

efforts are made to issue legal legislations to protect the areas containing antiquities,

stressing that the Iraqi Museum contains unique treasures that are not found in

other museums of the world.





