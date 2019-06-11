Home › Baghdad Post › 15,000 national artifacts to be shipped back to Iraq from US: PM

15,000 national artifacts to be shipped back to Iraq from US: PM

2019/06/11 | 21:05



Prime Minister Adil



Abd al-Mahdi on Tuesday revealed the presence of 15 thousand Iraqi artifacts in



the United States ready to be shipped to Iraq.During his visit



to the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad, Abd al-Mahdi said that most of these



pieces are original, urging citizens to "visit the museum to see the



monuments and learn more about the ancient Iraqi civilization."He added that



efforts are made to issue legal legislations to protect the areas containing antiquities,



stressing that the Iraqi Museum contains unique treasures that are not found in



other museums of the world.











