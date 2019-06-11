15,000 national artifacts to be shipped back to Iraq from US: PM

2019/06/11 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adil
Abd al-Mahdi on Tuesday revealed the presence of 15 thousand Iraqi artifacts in
the United States ready to be shipped to Iraq.During his visit
to the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad, Abd al-Mahdi said that most of these
pieces are original, urging citizens to "visit the museum to see the
monuments and learn more about the ancient Iraqi civilization."He added that
efforts are made to issue legal legislations to protect the areas containing antiquities,
stressing that the Iraqi Museum contains unique treasures that are not found in
other museums of the world.
