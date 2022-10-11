2022/10/11 | 13:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.South Korea's Hanwha Engineering & Construction has reportedly abandoned construction at the giant Bismayah New City housing project near Baghdad.According to Korea Economic Daily, the decision was made having failed to receive payments for years from the Iraqi government.It says the company expects losses of up to $581 million if […]

