Russia plans to deliver missiles to Turkey in July; US takes dim view

2019/06/11 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Russia said on Tuesday it plans to deliver its S-400 missile
defense systems to Turkey in July, setting the clock ticking on a US threat to
hit Ankara with sanctions if it goes ahead with a deal that has strained ties
between the NATO allies.Turkey and the United States have sparred publicly for
months over Ankara’s order for the S-400s, which are not compatible with the
transatlantic alliance’s systems.Washington has threatened to remove Turkey from its F-35
fighter jet program unless it drops the deal, and has set its own deadline of
July 31. If Ankara accepts delivery of the S-400s, that would trigger US
sanctions that could prolong Turkey’s economic recession and prompt a
re-evaluation of its 67-year membership of NATO.Turkey said that a US House of Representatives’ resolution
on Monday condemning the S-400 purchase and urging sanctions was unacceptably
threatening.Later on Tuesday in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told
reporters: “The agreements reached between Russia and Turkey are being
fulfilled on time in the given context. There are no bilateral problems.”Asked if the surface-to-air missiles will be delivered in
July, he said: “Yes, that’s what we plan somehow.”The comments came days after the head of Russian state
conglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said Moscow would start delivering the
S-400s to Turkey in two months. Turkish officials have said the delivery could
take place as soon as June.The US resolution, introduced in May and entitled
“Expressing concern for the United States-Turkey alliance”, was agreed in the
House on Monday.It urges Turkey to cancel the S-400 purchase and calls for
sanctions if Ankara accepts their delivery. That, the resolution said, would
undermine the US-led transatlantic defense alliance.In response, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that
its foreign policy and judicial system were being maligned by “unfair” and
“unfounded” allegations in the resolution.“It is unacceptable to take decisions which do not serve to
increase mutual trust, to continue to keep the language of threats and
sanctions on the agenda and to set various artificial deadlines,” it added in a
statement.PILOT TRAINING WOUND DOWNPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government faces a
balancing act in its ties with the West and Russia, with which it has close
energy ties and is also cooperating in neighboring Syria.The United States is also pressuring Turkey and other
nations to isolate Iran, including blocking oil exports.US officials said on Monday the training of Turkish pilots
on F-35 fighter jets had come to a faster-than-expected halt at an air base in
Arizona, as Ankara’s involvement was wound down over the S-400 controversy.The United States says Turkey’s acquisition of Russia’s
S-400 air defenses poses a threat to Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 stealth
fighters, which Turkey also plans to buy.“We rarely see it in foreign affairs, but this is a black
and white issue. There is no middle ground. Either Mr. Erdogan cancels the
Russian deal, or he doesn’t,” Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Committee on
Foreign Affairs, said on the House floor on Monday.“There is no future for Turkey having both Russian weapons
and American F-35s. There’s no third option,” he said.Turkey appeared set to move ahead with the S-400 purchase
despite the US warnings. Erdogan said last week it was “out of the question”
for Turkey to back away from its deal with Moscow.Separately, credit ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday that
any US sanctions would have a “significant impact” on sentiment around the
Turkish lira, which has sold off since late March in part due to the spat with
Washington over the missile defense system.“If sanctions are imposed, it would be relatively mild
and...the direct impact would be minimal. However, the impact on sentiment
could be significant,” said Paul Gamble, senior director and head of emerging
Europe at Fitch Ratings.
