Russia plans to deliver missiles to Turkey in July; US takes dim view

Russia plans to deliver missiles to Turkey in July; US takes dim view

2019/06/11 | 21:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Russia said on Tuesday it plans to deliver its S-400 missiledefense systems to Turkey in July, setting the clock ticking on a US threat tohit Ankara with sanctions if it goes ahead with a deal that has strained tiesbetween the NATO allies.Turkey and the United States have sparred publicly formonths over Ankara’s order for the S-400s, which are not compatible with thetransatlantic alliance’s systems.Washington has threatened to remove Turkey from its F-35fighter jet program unless it drops the deal, and has set its own deadline ofJuly 31. If Ankara accepts delivery of the S-400s, that would trigger USsanctions that could prolong Turkey’s economic recession and prompt are-evaluation of its 67-year membership of NATO.Turkey said that a US House of Representatives’ resolutionon Monday condemning the S-400 purchase and urging sanctions was unacceptablythreatening.Later on Tuesday in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov toldreporters: “The agreements reached between Russia and Turkey are beingfulfilled on time in the given context. There are no bilateral problems.”Asked if the surface-to-air missiles will be delivered inJuly, he said: “Yes, that’s what we plan somehow.”The comments came days after the head of Russian stateconglomerate Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said Moscow would start delivering theS-400s to Turkey in two months. Turkish officials have said the delivery couldtake place as soon as June.The US resolution, introduced in May and entitled“Expressing concern for the United States-Turkey alliance”, was agreed in theHouse on Monday.It urges Turkey to cancel the S-400 purchase and calls forsanctions if Ankara accepts their delivery. That, the resolution said, wouldundermine the US-led transatlantic defense alliance.In response, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday thatits foreign policy and judicial system were being maligned by “unfair” and“unfounded” allegations in the resolution.“It is unacceptable to take decisions which do not serve toincrease mutual trust, to continue to keep the language of threats andsanctions on the agenda and to set various artificial deadlines,” it added in astatement.PILOT TRAINING WOUND DOWNPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government faces abalancing act in its ties with the West and Russia, with which it has closeenergy ties and is also cooperating in neighboring Syria.The United States is also pressuring Turkey and othernations to isolate Iran, including blocking oil exports.US officials said on Monday the training of Turkish pilotson F-35 fighter jets had come to a faster-than-expected halt at an air base inArizona, as Ankara’s involvement was wound down over the S-400 controversy.The United States says Turkey’s acquisition of Russia’sS-400 air defenses poses a threat to Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 stealthfighters, which Turkey also plans to buy.“We rarely see it in foreign affairs, but this is a blackand white issue. There is no middle ground. Either Mr. Erdogan cancels theRussian deal, or he doesn’t,” Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Committee onForeign Affairs, said on the House floor on Monday.“There is no future for Turkey having both Russian weaponsand American F-35s. There’s no third option,” he said.Turkey appeared set to move ahead with the S-400 purchasedespite the US warnings. Erdogan said last week it was “out of the question”for Turkey to back away from its deal with Moscow.Separately, credit ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday thatany US sanctions would have a “significant impact” on sentiment around theTurkish lira, which has sold off since late March in part due to the spat withWashington over the missile defense system.“If sanctions are imposed, it would be relatively mildand...the direct impact would be minimal. However, the impact on sentimentcould be significant,” said Paul Gamble, senior director and head of emergingEurope at Fitch Ratings.