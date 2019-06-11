Home › Baghdad Post › US says Egypt, Jordan and Morocco to attend peace workshop

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A White House official said Tuesday that Egypt, Jordan andMorocco have confirmed their attendance at a US conference this month inBahrain, where it will unveil the economic portion of its long-awaited plan forMideast peace.The positive responses from key Arab states delivered adiplomatic victory for the US, which faces tough resistance to its proposedsolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.The Palestinians, citing the Trump administration’s pro-Israelbias, have already said they will not attend the summit and have rejected thepeace plan out of hand.The White House hailed the countries’ attendance as “welcomenews,” a sign “that our workshop is gathering momentum as we had anticipated.”The level of their representatives was not immediatelyknown, but the US had extended invitations to finance ministers. Saudi Arabia,Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are already scheduled to attend.Presidential advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblattmade personal appeals to the kings of Morocco and Jordan during their recentMideast trip to rally support for the plan.Egypt and Jordan, as US allies and the only Arab countriesthat have peace agreements with Israel, occupy delicate political positions.Their leaders often voice support for a two-state solution to the conflict,which remains the only internationally accepted option but appears to be atodds with the little that has been revealed about Trump’s “Deal of theCentury.”Jordan, which acts as custodian of Muslim holy sites inJerusalem and is home to more than 2 million Palestinian refugees, has longbeen invested in a solution to the most sensitive issues of the decades-oldconflict. Egypt, which shares a border with the blockaded Gaza Strip, is also akey regional player.The US is hoping to draw Arab states with deep pockets toparticipate in the workshop, which envisions large-scale infrastructure workand investment in the Palestinian territories.