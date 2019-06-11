Home › Baghdad Post › US imposes sanctions on Syrian businessman with ties to Assad

2019/06/11 | 22:50



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The United States on Tuesday slapped sanctions on Syrianbusinessman Samer Foz and his family, who have close ties to President Basharal-Assad and who Washington said has made millions by developing properties onland seized from those who have fled the Syrian war.The sanctions were being placed on Foz, his siblings Amerand Husen, and the family-owned Aman Holding, a company run by the Foz familyfrom the coastal city of Latakia, the US Department of the Treasury said.Foz-owned ASM International General Trading and itsaffiliates throughout the Middle East were also included in the sanctions. ASMis involved in grain and sugar trade, and oil field operations.“Samer Foz, his relatives, and his business empire haveleveraged the atrocities of the Syrian conflict into a profit-generatingenterprise,” Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financialintelligence, said in a statement.The US Treasury said it was also sanctioning Synergy SAL andBS Company, which have imported tens of thousands of metric tons of Iranian oilinto Syria.