US imposes sanctions on Syrian businessman with ties to Assad

2019/06/11 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The United States on Tuesday slapped sanctions on Syrian
businessman Samer Foz and his family, who have close ties to President Bashar
al-Assad and who Washington said has made millions by developing properties on
land seized from those who have fled the Syrian war.The sanctions were being placed on Foz, his siblings Amer
and Husen, and the family-owned Aman Holding, a company run by the Foz family
from the coastal city of Latakia, the US Department of the Treasury said.Foz-owned ASM International General Trading and its
affiliates throughout the Middle East were also included in the sanctions. ASM
is involved in grain and sugar trade, and oil field operations.“Samer Foz, his relatives, and his business empire have
leveraged the atrocities of the Syrian conflict into a profit-generating
enterprise,” Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence, said in a statement.The US Treasury said it was also sanctioning Synergy SAL and
BS Company, which have imported tens of thousands of metric tons of Iranian oil
into Syria.
