US imposes sanctions on Syrian businessman with ties to Assad
2019/06/11 | 22:50
The United States on Tuesday slapped sanctions on Syrian

businessman Samer Foz and his family, who have close ties to President Bashar

al-Assad and who Washington said has made millions by developing properties on

land seized from those who have fled the Syrian war.The sanctions were being placed on Foz, his siblings Amer

and Husen, and the family-owned Aman Holding, a company run by the Foz family

from the coastal city of Latakia, the US Department of the Treasury said.Foz-owned ASM International General Trading and its

affiliates throughout the Middle East were also included in the sanctions. ASM

is involved in grain and sugar trade, and oil field operations.“Samer Foz, his relatives, and his business empire have

leveraged the atrocities of the Syrian conflict into a profit-generating

enterprise,” Sigal Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financial

intelligence, said in a statement.The US Treasury said it was also sanctioning Synergy SAL and

BS Company, which have imported tens of thousands of metric tons of Iranian oil

into Syria.

