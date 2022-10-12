2022/10/12 | 18:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Wolf Gyms and Al Burhan Group (ABG) have announced a joint venture to operate a 600-sq-meter, state-of-the-art gym and fitness facility at Baghdad International Airport (BIAP), which is open for members.The fitness center's soft opening is on the 14th October, with a full opening a month after.Wolf Gyms, which currently […]

read more New Gym to open at Baghdad Int'l Airport first appeared on Iraq Business News.