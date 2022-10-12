New Jaguar Land Rover facility in Baghdad

2022/10/12 | 18:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Sardar Trading Agencies, the official distributor of Jaguar Land Rover in Iraq, has opened a new $12-million Jaguar Land Rover facility in Baghdad's Al Mansour district.According to a report from Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), the facility is a one-stop shop built on 6,000m² of land with a total build area […]

