2022/10/13 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The World Bank's International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has reportedly dismissed a German investor's claim arising out of the Iraqi Government's alleged takeover of a cement factory in Kirkuk.In the case (ICSID Case No.ARB/20/21), AHG Industry GmbH & Co.KG was said to be claiming $878 million […]

read more $878m Arbitration Case against Iraqi Govt Dismissed first appeared on Iraq Business News.