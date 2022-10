2022/10/13 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IBBC focused on 'Business Opportunities' at this year's Dubai Iraq Conference, 10 & 11 November Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC)'s Dubai Autumn Conference this year is going to be significantly focused on 'Business Opportunities' for members and delegates, with the discussion of tangible investment and business opportunities throughout the sessions.Iraq has a bullish consumer […]

read more IBBC focused on Business Opportunities at Dubai Iraq Conference first appeared on Iraq Business News.