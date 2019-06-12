Home › INA › Abdul Mahdi: Iraq is role to calm the situation in the region

Abdul Mahdi: Iraq is role to calm the situation in the region

2019/06/12 | 01:40



The Minister of Commerce Mohammed Al-Ani, on Tuesday, opened the project of electronic ration card in Baghdad and Dohuk, stressing the smart card project will stop wasting public money and reveal fraud and manipulation cases.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Minister of Commerce opens project electronic ration bill in BaghdadThe Minister of Commerce Mohammed Al-Ani, on Tuesday, opened the project of electronic ration card in Baghdad and Dohuk, stressing the smart card project will stop wasting public money and reveal fraud and manipulation cases.