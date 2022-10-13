Cority Announces Partnership with Geodis

2022/10/13 | 16:16 - Source: Iraq News

Global logistics leader selects software provider’s Quality Management Solution to manage customer complaints and improve customer satisfaction

We needed to have the best complaint management solution in the industry, and we believe we have it with Cority.”

— Eric Martin-Neuville, executive vice president, freight forwarding, GEODIS

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global enterprise EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider Cority announced today a new partnership with the Freight Forwarding activity of worldwide logistics leader, GEODIS, to help track, manage, and reduce customer complaints across its expansive network.GEODIS aspires to not only optimize the experience for both employees and customers, but also to do so in a way that is sustainable, measurable, and provides actionable insights for improved future performance.“Customers evaluate our industry by how well we react when something goes wrong.



We needed to have the best Complaint Management solution in the industry, and we believe we have it with Cority.



‘Keep Rising’ is not just a marketing slogan but it is a promise we give to our customers,” said Eric Martin-Neuville, executive vice president, freight forwarding at GEODIS.



“Cority offers the best-in-class integrated technology coupled with the platform’s ability to easily facilitate a new customer feedback management program and foster human engagement.



We are confident that our partnership will enhance the overall experience and satisfaction of our customers and customer-facing employees across the network".GEODIS is the number one Transport and Logistics operator in France and ranked number seven in the world.



With a direct presence in more than 60 countries, a global network spanning 170 countries and clients numbering about 165,000, GEODIS required a solution that could accommodate its decentralized model for handling complaints.“At GEODIS, we value the customers’ voice, especially when they are facing any challenges along their supply chain journey.



It is our ambition to optimize the way we manage customer feedback,” added Martin-Neuville.



“The simplicity of the [Cority] interface for our employees and the technology’s ability to efficiently integrate and consolidate a rich amount of data are some of the key selecting parameters and Cority’s Complaint Management solution ticked all our boxes.”Recognizing that employee engagement will be critical to driving change and aggregating data, GEODIS is deploying Cority’s mobile application, myCority, to capture data points and empower its workforce to play an integral role in the complaint management program.In addition to myCority, GEODIS selected several solutions from Cority’s Quality Management Cloud, including its Customer Complaints, Root Cause Analysis, Analytics, and Findings & Actions modules.



As part of Cority’s integrated responsible business platform, CorityOne, the Quality Cloud benefits from the ability to aggregate datasets throughout an organization and feed into one central location to uncover key insights and create a single, accurate, and holistic view of EHS and quality performance.



CorityOne provides both scalability and security for customers, like GEODIS, consisting of a comprehensive suite of solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs.“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with GEODIS to streamline and improve their customer feedback experience,” said Tjeerd Hendel-Blackford, head of international sales of Cority.



“Cority is committed to helping organizations make more responsible business decisions.



Beyond simplifying the intake and management of the data, Cority’s insights will enable GEODIS to proactively address common complaints and incidents before they happen.”About CorityCority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world.



For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face.



Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance.



Trusted by more than 1,300 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone.



To learn more, visit www.cority.com.About GEODISGEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain.



As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport.



With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 44,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no.



7 in its sector across the world.



In 2021, GEODIS generated €10.9 billion in revenue.



For more information, visit www.geodis.com.

