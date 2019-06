President receives new Iraqi ambassadors to Turkey, Czech, UAE

2019/06/12 | 02:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- President Barham Salih received on Tuesday the new ambassadors of Iraq to the Republic of Turkey, the Czech Republic, and the United Arab Emirates, at the Presidential Office in Baghdad, according to a presidential statement.Salih met the ambassadors on the occasion of the initiation of their duties in the countries where they are missioned.During the meeting, Salih referred to Iraq’s pursuit to expand its external relations with friendly and brotherly countries in various fields in a manner that enhances its stature within the international community and achieves the supreme interests of the Iraqi people.The President highlighted the importance of rendering the best services to the Iraqi communities there and that the doors of Iraqi embassies should be opened to compatriots.For their part, the new ambassadors expressed their gratitude to President Salih for his support, and confirmed their keenness to perform these national tasks to the fullest.CompetenceHassanal-Kaabi, first deputy speaker of parliament, said in December that theselection of ambassadors of Iraq will be different from the before, adding thatit should be based on selecting competent figures who could act in the currentstage.Duringhis meeting with Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, Kaabi said that theForeign Ministry is of particular importance because it is the link betweenIraq and its regional and global environment.Hestressed that there should be more carefulness to Iraq's representation in theinternational organizations, which Iraq often deals with such as human rightsorganizations.Healso stressed keenness to achieve stronger coordination with the League of ArabStates and Islamic organizations, adding that better Iraq's political relationswith the Arab, regional and international environment is reflected positivelyon the situation in the country.Forhis part, Hakim said that his ministry has developed a modern strategy for itswork during the next phase, which is based on opening cooperation prospectswith many countries, selecting qualified candidates for Iraq's membership ofimportant international organizations and working in cooperation with thelegislative authority.Allegedexemption requestsTheIraqi Foreign Ministry denied earlier the presence of any requests to exemptsome ambassadors from accountability and justice law's procedures.FormerForeign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari denied recent reports claiming that thelatter have recommended to exempt some of the ambassadors, and described themas "false" news. Theforeign ministry said in a statement that it verifies the information stated byJaafari's office affirming that no recommendations were submitted in thisregard.Theministry's "latest actions in this regard (integrity and justiceprocedures) come in the context of the procedures that the Integrity ofCommission carries out on a number of employees of the ministry according tothe laws, and procedures in force."