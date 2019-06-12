President receives new Iraqi ambassadors to Turkey, Czech, UAE

2019/06/12 | 02:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Barham Salih received on Tuesday the new ambassadors of Iraq to the Republic of Turkey, the Czech Republic, and the United Arab Emirates, at the Presidential Office in Baghdad, according to a presidential statement.
Salih met the ambassadors on the occasion of the initiation of their duties in the countries where they are missioned.
During the meeting, Salih referred to Iraq’s pursuit to expand its external relations with friendly and brotherly countries in various fields in a manner that enhances its stature within the international community and achieves the supreme interests of the Iraqi people.
The President highlighted the importance of rendering the best services to the Iraqi communities there and that the doors of Iraqi embassies should be opened to compatriots.
For their part, the new ambassadors expressed their gratitude to President Salih for his support, and confirmed their keenness to perform these national tasks to the fullest.
Competence
Hassan
al-Kaabi, first deputy speaker of parliament, said in December that the
selection of ambassadors of Iraq will be different from the before, adding that
it should be based on selecting competent figures who could act in the current
stage.During
his meeting with Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, Kaabi said that the
Foreign Ministry is of particular importance because it is the link between
Iraq and its regional and global environment.He
stressed that there should be more carefulness to Iraq's representation in the
international organizations, which Iraq often deals with such as human rights
organizations.He
also stressed keenness to achieve stronger coordination with the League of Arab
States and Islamic organizations, adding that better Iraq's political relations
with the Arab, regional and international environment is reflected positively
on the situation in the country.For
his part, Hakim said that his ministry has developed a modern strategy for its
work during the next phase, which is based on opening cooperation prospects
with many countries, selecting qualified candidates for Iraq's membership of
important international organizations and working in cooperation with the
legislative authority.Alleged
exemption requests
The
Iraqi Foreign Ministry denied earlier the presence of any requests to exempt
some ambassadors from accountability and justice law's procedures.Former
Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari denied recent reports claiming that the
latter have recommended to exempt some of the ambassadors, and described them
as "false" news. The
foreign ministry said in a statement that it verifies the information stated by
Jaafari's office affirming that no recommendations were submitted in this
regard.The
ministry's "latest actions in this regard (integrity and justice
procedures) come in the context of the procedures that the Integrity of
Commission carries out on a number of employees of the ministry according to
the laws, and procedures in force."
Salih met the ambassadors on the occasion of the initiation of their duties in the countries where they are missioned.
During the meeting, Salih referred to Iraq’s pursuit to expand its external relations with friendly and brotherly countries in various fields in a manner that enhances its stature within the international community and achieves the supreme interests of the Iraqi people.
The President highlighted the importance of rendering the best services to the Iraqi communities there and that the doors of Iraqi embassies should be opened to compatriots.
For their part, the new ambassadors expressed their gratitude to President Salih for his support, and confirmed their keenness to perform these national tasks to the fullest.
Competence
Hassan
al-Kaabi, first deputy speaker of parliament, said in December that the
selection of ambassadors of Iraq will be different from the before, adding that
it should be based on selecting competent figures who could act in the current
stage.During
his meeting with Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, Kaabi said that the
Foreign Ministry is of particular importance because it is the link between
Iraq and its regional and global environment.He
stressed that there should be more carefulness to Iraq's representation in the
international organizations, which Iraq often deals with such as human rights
organizations.He
also stressed keenness to achieve stronger coordination with the League of Arab
States and Islamic organizations, adding that better Iraq's political relations
with the Arab, regional and international environment is reflected positively
on the situation in the country.For
his part, Hakim said that his ministry has developed a modern strategy for its
work during the next phase, which is based on opening cooperation prospects
with many countries, selecting qualified candidates for Iraq's membership of
important international organizations and working in cooperation with the
legislative authority.Alleged
exemption requests
The
Iraqi Foreign Ministry denied earlier the presence of any requests to exempt
some ambassadors from accountability and justice law's procedures.Former
Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari denied recent reports claiming that the
latter have recommended to exempt some of the ambassadors, and described them
as "false" news. The
foreign ministry said in a statement that it verifies the information stated by
Jaafari's office affirming that no recommendations were submitted in this
regard.The
ministry's "latest actions in this regard (integrity and justice
procedures) come in the context of the procedures that the Integrity of
Commission carries out on a number of employees of the ministry according to
the laws, and procedures in force."