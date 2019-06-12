عربي | كوردى


President receives new Iraqi ambassadors to Turkey, Czech, UAE

2019/06/12 | 02:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Barham Salih received on Tuesday the new ambassadors of Iraq to the Republic of Turkey, the Czech Republic, and the United Arab Emirates, at the Presidential Office in Baghdad, according to a presidential statement.



Salih met the ambassadors on the occasion of the initiation of their duties in the countries where they are missioned.

During the meeting, Salih referred to Iraq’s pursuit to expand its external relations with friendly and brotherly countries in various fields in a manner that enhances its stature within the international community and achieves the supreme interests of the Iraqi people.

The President highlighted the importance of rendering the best services to the Iraqi communities there and that the doors of Iraqi embassies should be opened to compatriots.

For their part, the new ambassadors expressed their gratitude to President Salih for his support, and confirmed their keenness to perform these national tasks to the fullest.



Competence



Hassan

al-Kaabi, first deputy speaker of parliament, said in December that the

selection of ambassadors of Iraq will be different from the before, adding that

it should be based on selecting competent figures who could act in the current

stage.During

his meeting with Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, Kaabi said that the

Foreign Ministry is of particular importance because it is the link between

Iraq and its regional and global environment.He

stressed that there should be more carefulness to Iraq's representation in the

international organizations, which Iraq often deals with such as human rights

organizations.He

also stressed keenness to achieve stronger coordination with the League of Arab

States and Islamic organizations, adding that better Iraq's political relations

with the Arab, regional and international environment is reflected positively

on the situation in the country.For

his part, Hakim said that his ministry has developed a modern strategy for its

work during the next phase, which is based on opening cooperation prospects

with many countries, selecting qualified candidates for Iraq's membership of

important international organizations and working in cooperation with the

legislative authority.Alleged

exemption requests

The

Iraqi Foreign Ministry denied earlier the presence of any requests to exempt

some ambassadors from accountability and justice law's procedures.Former

Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari denied recent reports claiming that the

latter have recommended to exempt some of the ambassadors, and described them

as "false" news. The

foreign ministry said in a statement that it verifies the information stated by

Jaafari's office affirming that no recommendations were submitted in this

regard.The

ministry's "latest actions in this regard (integrity and justice

procedures) come in the context of the procedures that the Integrity of

Commission carries out on a number of employees of the ministry according to

the laws, and procedures in force."

