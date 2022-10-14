Iraq elects New President and Prime Minister

2022/10/14 | 18:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Al Monitor staff.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraqi lawmakers elect Abdul Latif Rashid as new president The often-deadlocked parliament chose a veteran Kurdish politician, Abdul Latif Rashid (pictured), as President, who in turn designated Muhammad Shia al-Sudani for […]

