Training of Agricultural Staff in Basra

2022/10/15 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Training of Agriculture extension staff on the implementation of Farmer Field Schools (FFS) In Basra Governorate The Food and Agriculture Organization of The United Nations (FAO) in Iraq launched a 5-day training for agriculture extension staff to facilitate the implementation of "Farmer Field Schools" (FFS) in Basra, ThiQar and Missan Governorates.In total, 25 people […]

