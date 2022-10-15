Training of Agricultural Staff in Basra

2022/10/15 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Training of Agriculture extension staff on the implementation of Farmer Field Schools (FFS) In Basra Governorate The Food and Agriculture Organization of The United Nations (FAO) in Iraq launched a 5-day training for agriculture extension staff to facilitate the implementation of "Farmer Field Schools" (FFS) in Basra, ThiQar and Missan Governorates.
In total, 25 people […]
