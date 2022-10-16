2022/10/16 | 04:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Irish Cabinet has reportedly approved a plan to establish an Iraqi embassy in Dublin.According to a report from The Journal, the Iraqi Government wishes to set up the embassy to develop relations with Ireland and provide consular assistance to Iraqi citizens living in Ireland.The Iraqi Cabinet approved the plan […]

read more Irish Govt approves plans for Iraqi Embassy first appeared on Iraq Business News.