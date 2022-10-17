UAE Retailer to target Iraqi Market

2022/10/17 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Abu Dhabi-based retail chain Lulu Group is reportedly raising funds to finance an expansion into Iraq.A director told Khaleej Times that the company plans an IPO next year, and will continue to add new outlets and new markets, including Iraq and North Africa.More here.(Source: Khaleej Times)

