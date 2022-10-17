UAE Retailer to target Iraqi Market

2022/10/17 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Abu Dhabi-based retail chain Lulu Group is reportedly raising funds to finance an expansion into Iraq.
A director told Khaleej Times that the company plans an IPO next year, and will continue to add new outlets and new markets, including Iraq and North Africa.
More here.
(Source: Khaleej Times)
