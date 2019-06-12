Grenade kills security officer, injures four others northeastern Baghdad

2019/06/12 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An Iraqi security officer was killed late on Tuesday in Baghdad and four others injured in a grenade attack by a terrorist who managed to flee the scene.The incident took place while the security forces were carrying out a military operation in the area of Hussainiat al-Ma'amel, northeastern Baghdad, according to a security statement.The suspect hurled a grenade at the troops after they approached him, leaving a security man dead and four others wounded.Security forces have began a pursuit against the criminal who is suspected of involvement in ISIS activities in Iraq.
