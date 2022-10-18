$2.5bn Tax Fraud Uncovered in Iraq

2022/10/18 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity (FCOI) has said it is investigating the theft of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) from the General Tax Authority.The funds were allegedly stolen from the Tax Authority's account at the state-run Rafidain Bank.According to The National, the money was paid to five recently-created companies […]

