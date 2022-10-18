2022/10/18 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity (FCOI) has said it is investigating the theft of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) from the General Tax Authority.
The funds were allegedly stolen from the Tax Authority's account at the state-run Rafidain Bank.
According to The National, the money was paid to five recently-created companies […]
Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity (FCOI) has said it is investigating the theft of 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($2.5 billion) from the General Tax Authority.
The funds were allegedly stolen from the Tax Authority's account at the state-run Rafidain Bank.
According to The National, the money was paid to five recently-created companies […]
read more $2.5bn Tax Fraud Uncovered in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.