Kirkuk International Airport Opened
2022/10/18 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has announced the opening of Kirkuk International Airport.

Transport Minister Nasser Al-Shibli inaugurated the new facility on Sunday.

The authority indicated that the airport has completed all international standards and requirements to be ready to receive all flights.

(Sources: ICAA, Ministry of Transport)

