2022/10/18 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has announced the opening of Kirkuk International Airport.
Transport Minister Nasser Al-Shibli inaugurated the new facility on Sunday.
The authority indicated that the airport has completed all international standards and requirements to be ready to receive all flights.
(Sources: ICAA, Ministry of Transport)
The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has announced the opening of Kirkuk International Airport.
Transport Minister Nasser Al-Shibli inaugurated the new facility on Sunday.
The authority indicated that the airport has completed all international standards and requirements to be ready to receive all flights.
(Sources: ICAA, Ministry of Transport)
read more Kirkuk International Airport Opened first appeared on Iraq Business News.