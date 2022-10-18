Kirkuk International Airport Opened

2022/10/18 | 02:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) has announced the opening of Kirkuk International Airport.Transport Minister Nasser Al-Shibli inaugurated the new facility on Sunday.The authority indicated that the airport has completed all international standards and requirements to be ready to receive all flights.(Sources: ICAA, Ministry of Transport)

