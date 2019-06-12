Home › INA › Discuss cooperation agreement for training and provide jobs to returning Iraqis from Germany

Discuss cooperation agreement for training and provide jobs to returning Iraqis from Germany

Baghdad/ INA







Today, the Iraqi planning minister NuriAl-Dulaimi discussed with state secretary of the German Federal ministry for economic cooperation and developmentMartin Jader the new agreements of cooperation many investment projects by granting convenience loanswhich provide by Germanys.







The ministry statement, which INA agency received a copy of, mentioned that "Al-Dulaimi during his reception to Martin Jader discussed activating newagreements of many investment projects, including the opening of Iraqi-Germany center for jobs and immigration and re-integration Gmac by attending of minister of displacement and migrationNofalBahaa, the technical deputy of labour ministry, and representatives of international immigration agency".







The statement added that "the center will specialize inre-integration Iraqis who return from Germany willingly, by training and provide jobs to them in the mentioned projects within the agreement between both countries".























