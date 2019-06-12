Omani foreign minister arrives Baghdad

2019/06/12 | 15:05
Baghdad / INA
Today, the Omani foreign minister arrived the capital of Baghdad. INA's reporter said "Omani foreign minister Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah arrived today to Baghdad".
It was mentioned that Iraqi foreign ministry said in recent statement that "foreign minister of Sultanate of Oman visits Iraq to discuss enhancing ways of relations between both countries, and find atmospheres to solves region's crisis about the most important challenges, risks, opportunities, capabilities in the area".
