China to Study Iraq's Offshore Oil Resources

2022/10/19 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Oil Exploration Company has signed a contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to study Iraq's offshore oil block in the Gulf.
The Undersecretary for Extraction Affairs represented the Oil Minister, Mr.
Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, at the signing ceremony.
The General Manager of CNOOC Middle East and Iraq said […]
