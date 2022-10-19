China to Study Iraq's Offshore Oil Resources

2022/10/19 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Oil Exploration Company has signed a contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to study Iraq's offshore oil block in the Gulf.The Undersecretary for Extraction Affairs represented the Oil Minister, Mr.Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, at the signing ceremony.The General Manager of CNOOC Middle East and Iraq said […]

