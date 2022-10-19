China to Study Iraq's Offshore Oil Resources


(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Iraqi Oil Exploration Company has signed a contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to study Iraq's offshore oil block in the Gulf.

The Undersecretary for Extraction Affairs represented the Oil Minister, Mr.

Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, at the signing ceremony.

The General Manager of CNOOC Middle East and Iraq said […]

