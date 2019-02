Barzani to receive Syrian delegation on Saturday: Aqid

2019/02/01 | 21:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Syrian delegation headed by the Secretary-General of the National Coalition forSyrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Naser al-Hariri arrivedin Erbil on Friday.Thedelegation is set to meet with Masoud Barzani, the President of the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) said Hawas Aqid, the Kurdish National Councilrepresentative to the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC).Thedelegation includes Ibrahim Biro, the former head of the KurdishNational Council, and Abdul Jabbar al-Oqaidi, former spokesman for theFree Syrian Army in Aleppo, Aqid said.