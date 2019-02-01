Barzani to receive Syrian delegation on Saturday: Aqid

2019/02/01 | 21:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A
Syrian delegation headed by the Secretary-General of the National Coalition for
Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Naser al-Hariri arrived
in Erbil on Friday.The
delegation is set to meet with Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan
Democratic Party (KDP) said Hawas Aqid, the Kurdish National Council
representative to the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC).The
delegation includes Ibrahim Biro, the former head of the Kurdish
National Council, and Abdul Jabbar al-Oqaidi, former spokesman for the
Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Aqid said.
