Barzani to receive Syrian delegation on Saturday: Aqid
2019/02/01 | 21:45
A

A

Syrian delegation headed by the Secretary-General of the National Coalition for

Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Naser al-Hariri arrived

in Erbil on Friday.The

delegation is set to meet with Masoud Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan

Democratic Party (KDP) said Hawas Aqid, the Kurdish National Council

representative to the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC).The

delegation includes Ibrahim Biro, the former head of the Kurdish

National Council, and Abdul Jabbar al-Oqaidi, former spokesman for the

Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, Aqid said.
