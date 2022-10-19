Video: Power Blackouts persist in Energy-Rich Iraq

2022/10/19 | 18:40 - Source: Iraq News

Iraq is among the world's richest countries in energy, but that is doing little for the people who live there.

For decades, many have suffered because of power outages, and there is no easy solution.

Since 2003, Iraq has spent more than $80bn upgrading its power grid and restoring electricity supplies, but many Iraqis say they are not seeing the benefits.

Al Jazeera's Ali Hashem reports from Baghdad.