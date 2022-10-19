The Golden Watch or The Murder at the Washington Hospital: A Book Inspired by the Death of Edgar Allan Poe

2022/10/19 | 20:52 - Source: Iraq News

The Golden Watch

Pavel Cerny, Author

"The Golden Watch or The Murder at the Washington Hospital” is a horror fantasy inspired by the events in the life and death of Edgar Allan Poe.

The life of Edgar Allan Poe has always been full of mysteries.



How did he die? Was it the result of alcoholism? Or was it a murder? My book attempts to answer the still unsolved mystery.”

— Pavel Cerny, Author

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The death of Edgar Allan Poe, the giant of American literature, is as shrouded in mystery as it was much of his life.



We know that Poe voted in the 1849 election in Baltimore (supposedly 14 times—each time in exchange for a bottle of whiskey) and that he died soon after.



Did he die of alcohol poisoning? Did his ravaged organs give up? Or was he actually poisoned? The rest of this novel is the fruit of Pavel Cerny’s fanciful imagination inspired by the horror and detective stories by Poe that the author read as a youth and that left an unforgettable impression on him.Now that the book is finished and on its way to the world, the author hopes that readers will have as much fun reading this book as he did writing it.First edition published by booksbypavel, written by Pavel Cerny, the prizewinning author of books and screenplays.Website:www.booksbypavel.com

