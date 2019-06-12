MP exposes 'alien prisoners' in Iraqi prisons

2019/06/12 | 15:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A demand has been submitted to the Supreme Anti-Corruption Council to investigate the existence of “alien prisoners” within the prisons of Iraq.MP Burhan al-Maamouri revealed in a statement, which The Baghdad Post received a copy of, that such “alien prisoners” – a term often refers to random names added to inmates listings of prisons for extra budget expenses – waste state budget significantly.
“The Iraqi Reform Office is considered one of the most important offices within the Justice Ministry,” MP Maamouri’s statement said. “These alien prisoners cost the state budget tens of billions to cover inmates nutrition programs.”Maamouri further said the existence of “alien prisoners” within inmates nutrition contracts raise many questions towards the Reform Office.The statement also called upon the general director of the Reform Office to form a fact-finding commission to stand on the issue and hold whoever is responsible for wasting state budget accountable.He clarified that in order to do that first the office should reveal the true number of prisoners and expenses of nutrition contracts to the public. The Anti-Corruption Council reviewed during its 7th session held in March a number of special measures taken in cases of oil smuggling, border crossings and the scrutiny of state property.
