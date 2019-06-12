عربي | كوردى


Japan's Abe in Iran as Yemen rebels strike Saudi airport

Japan's Abe in Iran as Yemen rebels strike Saudi airport
2019/06/12 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe landed in Tehran on

Wednesday on a mission to ease tensions between the US and Iran, just hours

after Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen launched an attack on an airport in Saudi

Arabia, wounding 26 people.Abe’s trip is the highest-level effort yet to de-escalate

the crisis as Tehran appears poised to break the 2015 nuclear deal it struck

with world powers, an accord that the Trump administration pulled out of last

year. It’s also the first visit of a sitting Japanese premier in the 40 years

since the Iranian Revolution.But success may prove difficult for Abe, as the Houthi rebel

attack on Saudi’s Abha regional airport underscored. Separately, the front page

of the daily newspaper Farheekhtegan, or Educated, in Iran on Wednesday morning

published a picture of a mushroom cloud from a nuclear blast — a reference to

America’s bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.“How Can You Trust A War Criminal, Mr. Abe?” the newspaper

asked in dual English and Farsi headlines. Hard-line news outlets in Iran

immediately picked up the front page from the paper, published by students of

Islamic Azad University, which has campuses across the nation.Abe’s plane landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad International

Airport on Wednesday afternoon where he was greeted by Iranian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Javad Zarif. He was to immediately meet Iranian President Hassan

Rouhani.He landed just hours after the attack in Abha. The Houthis

said they launched a cruise missile at the Saudi airport while the kingdom said

26 people were hurt.Though there were no fatalities, it was the largest number

of civilians to be injured in Saudi Arabia as a result of an attack by the

rebels, known as Houthis, since the start of the Saudi-led war in Yemen more

than four years ago.The rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel said the

missile hit its intended target, halting air traffic at the airport in the town

of Abha in the kingdom’s southwest, some 165 kilometers (100 miles) from the

Saudi-Yemen border. The war in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, has

killed tens of thousands of civilians, with most of the deaths blamed on

Saudi-led coalition airstrikes, and has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.Saudi coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki was quoted on the

state-run Al-Ekhabirya news channel as saying three women and two children were

among those hurt and that eight people were hospitalized while 18 sustained

minor injuries.At least one Yemeni and one Indian national were among those

injured in the attack, which al-Turki said struck the airport’s arrivals hall

between 2 am and 3 am.The Houthis have previously used ballistic missiles to

target the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the airport there. More recently, they

have launched bomb-laden drones targeting a key oil pipeline and the southwest

city of Khamis Mushait.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW