Japan's Abe in Iran as Yemen rebels strike Saudi airport

2019/06/12 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe landed in Tehran on
Wednesday on a mission to ease tensions between the US and Iran, just hours
after Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen launched an attack on an airport in Saudi
Arabia, wounding 26 people.Abe’s trip is the highest-level effort yet to de-escalate
the crisis as Tehran appears poised to break the 2015 nuclear deal it struck
with world powers, an accord that the Trump administration pulled out of last
year. It’s also the first visit of a sitting Japanese premier in the 40 years
since the Iranian Revolution.But success may prove difficult for Abe, as the Houthi rebel
attack on Saudi’s Abha regional airport underscored. Separately, the front page
of the daily newspaper Farheekhtegan, or Educated, in Iran on Wednesday morning
published a picture of a mushroom cloud from a nuclear blast — a reference to
America’s bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.“How Can You Trust A War Criminal, Mr. Abe?” the newspaper
asked in dual English and Farsi headlines. Hard-line news outlets in Iran
immediately picked up the front page from the paper, published by students of
Islamic Azad University, which has campuses across the nation.Abe’s plane landed at Tehran’s Mehrabad International
Airport on Wednesday afternoon where he was greeted by Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif. He was to immediately meet Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani.He landed just hours after the attack in Abha. The Houthis
said they launched a cruise missile at the Saudi airport while the kingdom said
26 people were hurt.Though there were no fatalities, it was the largest number
of civilians to be injured in Saudi Arabia as a result of an attack by the
rebels, known as Houthis, since the start of the Saudi-led war in Yemen more
than four years ago.The rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel said the
missile hit its intended target, halting air traffic at the airport in the town
of Abha in the kingdom’s southwest, some 165 kilometers (100 miles) from the
Saudi-Yemen border. The war in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, has
killed tens of thousands of civilians, with most of the deaths blamed on
Saudi-led coalition airstrikes, and has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.Saudi coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki was quoted on the
state-run Al-Ekhabirya news channel as saying three women and two children were
among those hurt and that eight people were hospitalized while 18 sustained
minor injuries.At least one Yemeni and one Indian national were among those
injured in the attack, which al-Turki said struck the airport’s arrivals hall
between 2 am and 3 am.The Houthis have previously used ballistic missiles to
target the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the airport there. More recently, they
have launched bomb-laden drones targeting a key oil pipeline and the southwest
city of Khamis Mushait.
