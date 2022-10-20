New Iraqi President takes office; Govt Expected Next Week

2022/10/20 | 19:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.New Iraqi president takes office, government expected next week Iraq's new president commenced his duties, and the designated prime minister will form his Cabinet next week.Click here to […]

